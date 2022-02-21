The Arabic version of “Perfect strangers” produces scandal

The film revolves around seven Lebanese and Egyptian friends who meet for dinner and agree to openly share the texts and calls they receive that night, exposing a cascade of secrets.

“This film carries messages that serve as a trial balloon for ideas that are foreign to us,” says Tamer Amin, a popular late-night host on Egyptian television. “If we let these thoughts and poisons spread, all morale will be lost.” For example, he did not like that a Lebanese mother discovers two condoms in the bag of her 17-year-old daughter. Minutes later, an Egyptian wife secretly removes her underwear just before going out to dinner with her husband. And above all, it is outrageous that one of the members of the protagonist group of friends is homosexual.

Tarek el-Shennawi, a prominent Egyptian film critic, attributes the outrage to panic over a changing landscape caused by foreign streaming services routinely pushing boundaries and dealing with topics such as sex and sexuality.