The Arbismart project aims to take over NFT, Bitcoin trading and DeFi in 2022

Nowadays, it is not enough to have a coin with great utility. To stay one step ahead, a project must be able to keep up with the latest technological developments and diversify, creating a versatile ecosystem that caters to the growing crypto needs of its community. Leading the way is ArbiSmart.

The project is rapidly evolving from an automated investment platform into a crypto hub, which in 2022 will introduce a huge selection of utilities, including a wallet, an exchange, an NFT marketplace, an investment platform, a range of crypto-backed banking services, and more.

ArbiSmart project: The story so far

Founded in 2019, ArbiSmart has been gaining ground slowly but steadily. The native token, RBIS, it has been on a steady upward trajectory and analysts are projecting an increase to 70 times the current price by 2023.

There ArbiSmart platform generates returns fromautomatic arbitrage of cryptocurrencies, which means that makes money from disparities in the price of a cryptocurrency between exchanges. Since price differences occur with the same regularity in both a bull market and a bear market, ArbiSmart offers great hedging against a sudden drop in prices, as users of the platform continue to earn a steady passive profit, even if the market suddenly collapses.

Profits from crypto arbitrage they start at 10.8% per year, and go up to 45% per year, (0.9% to 3.75% per month), depending on the size of your store. If you choose to keep your RBIS profits in one of ArbiSmart’s long term savings accounts that are locked for a contract period, then they can make up to 1% interest per day.

Another substantial source of income is the capital gains on increasing value of RBIS. The token has already increased by more than 907% and continues to rise. Once the token is listed and new utilities are introduced, it is likely that the token will only strengthen as demand grows.

What’s happening right now

Currently, RBIS is in the process of being listed on global exchanges and it will be available for trading from January 2022. The listing, set to continue throughout the coming year, is set to expand the token’s reach with each new exchange. As it becomes accessible to a new audience, RBIS will continue to gain credibility and legitimacy, proving its viability.

For starters, whenever RBIS is listed on another exchange it will become available to a whole new community, gaining recognition and increasing its trading volume and liquidity levels.

Furthermore, as soon as it is on exchanges, it will be accessible to a wider international audience which includes those who have been excluded from purchasing RBIS through the platform due to the status of EU license by ArbiSmart.

Although there may be heavy trading activity initially once RBIS is available for trading, the price should stabilize quickly, with the full suite of new utilities in the pipeline for the new year, and with the fact that so many RBIS owners are doing HODLing, i.e. holding funds in long-term savings accounts, at least until the end of 2023, which will help. RBIS to maintain its value.

Where RBIS is headed in 2022

2022 will be a great year for ArbiSmart, given that not only will the company start the listing process, but they will be introduced multiple new RBIS utilities which will likely push demand for the token. In fact, these developments are expected to push the price of the token up to 7,000%. The supply of RBIS is limited, permanently fixed at 450M, so as demand increases, the price is almost certain to go up.

Exclusive voting rights have recently been introduced, and the more RBIS tokens you own, the greater your leverage over the future direction of the project as it grows in a cryptocurrency ecosystem.

The start of the new year will see the launch of ArbiSmart’s next utility, a yield farming program, via the external application UniSwap, and DeFi aggregators, where you will earn high industry returns on lending to your capital. As the account remains unlocked, your RBIS is always accessible for trading, and you are rewarded with 0.3% trading fees on each trade.

In Q1, ArbiSmart will also introduce amobile application compatible with Apple and Android devices. Another RBIS utility that will be launched earlier this year is an interest-generating portfolio, which supports both FIAT and crypto. Completing the development roadmap for the intense first half of 2022 is the ArbiSmart’s NFT market. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs), provide a means of verifying the authenticity and ownership of all types of digital artwork and collectibles such as photos, audios, videos, in-game items and more. The artworks in ArbiSmart’s exclusive 10,000-piece collection are each certified by an NFT that can only be purchased using RBIS tokens.

The second half of the year will also see the introduction of the ArbiSmart’s own crypto exchange as well as a number of crypto banking services such as iBan, payment services and debit cards. At the end of 2022, ArbiSmart is also looking to become an investment launchpad that allocates capital to promising new digital assets.

Expanding the ArbiSmart ecosystem will increase the token’s value, as using one RBIS utility will provide access to the others, driving demand and increasing liquidity. In addition, the use of multiple RBIS utilities will be encouraged. For example, ArbiSmart NFT holders will be rewarded with a higher APY when using the yield farming service.

Brick by brick RBIS is building a virtual house for cryptocurrency users who can provide a wide range of digital and decentralized financial services. To enter before ArbiSmart transforms from a cryptocurrency arbitrage platform into a major hub for digital asset management, buy RBIS now.

