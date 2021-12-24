Tech

the arcade of the fourth chapter has failed in reality – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 12 1 minute read

In the fourth chapter of The Last of Us 2 she visits a disused Seattle arcade, where Ellie must fight a particularly tough enemy all by herself. The place is inspired by a real Seattle arcade, called GameWorks (actually it is a chain, with several sites scattered throughout the US), which unfortunately has gone bankrupt these days, along with his company.

It had been rumored for some time that Gameworks did not eat panettone, but now the sad confirmation has arrived. Unfortunately, employees were only given a week’s notice for the deadly event.

The Last of Us 2 aside, Gameworks was a very famous arcade, at least in the United States, whose opening was accompanied by a launch party, recorded on video:

The company was formed in 1996 from a joint venture of DreamWorks, Sega and Universal Studios. Of course these days it was considered almost a curiosity for nostalgics, as modern gamers often don’t even know what arcades were.

In short, we are faced with yet another piece of video game history that is canceled by the inevitable passage of time, that is, by the change of fashions and customs, as well as by some fatal management errors. Kotaku has received confirmation from a GameWorks representative that it is not only the Seattle venue that will be closed, but the entire company will soon declare bankruptcy.

Christa Lee, to whom we owe the score for Get In The Car, Loser !, will work with the Video Game History Foundation to preserve the memory of that place as much as possible.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 12 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Spider-Man is shown in a first official image – Nerd4.life

November 10, 2021

Telegram 8.2 arrives, already available for download from the Play Store: here are the news

November 4, 2021

22% discount active only for the weekend!

November 20, 2021

Windows Update changes, for once not for the worse

November 17, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button