the arcade of the fourth chapter has failed in reality – Nerd4.life

In the fourth chapter of The Last of Us 2 she visits a disused Seattle arcade, where Ellie must fight a particularly tough enemy all by herself. The place is inspired by a real Seattle arcade, called GameWorks (actually it is a chain, with several sites scattered throughout the US), which unfortunately has gone bankrupt these days, along with his company.

It had been rumored for some time that Gameworks did not eat panettone, but now the sad confirmation has arrived. Unfortunately, employees were only given a week’s notice for the deadly event.

The Last of Us 2 aside, Gameworks was a very famous arcade, at least in the United States, whose opening was accompanied by a launch party, recorded on video:

The company was formed in 1996 from a joint venture of DreamWorks, Sega and Universal Studios. Of course these days it was considered almost a curiosity for nostalgics, as modern gamers often don’t even know what arcades were.

In short, we are faced with yet another piece of video game history that is canceled by the inevitable passage of time, that is, by the change of fashions and customs, as well as by some fatal management errors. Kotaku has received confirmation from a GameWorks representative that it is not only the Seattle venue that will be closed, but the entire company will soon declare bankruptcy.

Christa Lee, to whom we owe the score for Get In The Car, Loser !, will work with the Video Game History Foundation to preserve the memory of that place as much as possible.