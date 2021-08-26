The Archaeological Museum of Taranto is among the best attractions in the world, TripAdvisor rewards the MArTA

TripAdvisor rewards the MArTA, National Archaeological Museum of Taranto, recognizing it as one of the best attractions in the world, making it one of the 10% of the most recommended international experiences.

In fact, the museum was awarded the Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best for 2021. With which TripAdvisor rewards the best travel experiences, activities, attractions and tours based on the quality and quantity of reviews submitted by travelers. This is the most important annual award given by the travel platform.

Also proud of the recognition the mayor of Taranto, Rinaldo Melucci, who declared:

The competence and passion of the director Eva Degl’Innocenti, to whom our congratulations go, contributed to this result. Which is unquestionably the son of a season of rediscovered cultural enthusiasm, to which the vision of our administration has given depth.

And he added:

This recognition is a shared heritage of the entire city, it fills us with pride.

Really an important milestone!

SOURCE: Municipality of Taranto

