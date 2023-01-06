News

The archeology buff who helped decipher the meaning of cave paintings from 20,000 years ago

A cave painting of a bull in the Altamira cave, in Spain.

It has long been known that Ice Age hunter-gatherer cave paintings in Europe, which have at least 20,000 years oldhave some meaning, but had not been deciphered.

Over the centuries these paintings of animals such as reindeer, fish and cattle have been found in caves all over Europe.

But archaeologists didn’t know what the dots and other markings on the paintings meant.

Now British furniture curator and antiques dealer Ben Bacon has concluded that the marks on thepaintings are related with the cycles moles and the life reproductive of the animals.

