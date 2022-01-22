The Arci and the Day of Remembrance – Arci

Also this year ARCI and UCCA have decided to celebrate the Day of Remembrance of January 27 with the proposal of a film that can provoke a profound reflection to commemorate the victims of the Shoah.

This is the documentary “If This Is Love” (original title: “Love, This is Not”) directed by Israeli director Maya Sarfaty and distributed by Wanted Cinema.

Paraphrasing the title of the universally known text by Primo Levi “If this is a man”, the author reconstructs, through interviews, archival films, photographs and testimonies, the relationship between Helena Citron, a Jewish prisoner deported to Auschwitz-Birkenau in 1942, and Franz Wunsch, one of the high-ranking SS officers of the concentration camp. Whether it is a feeling of correspondence or a sense of opportunity for survival, their relationship will have decisive consequences within that field, but also unforeseen aftermath in their lives as survivors of the war. In particular when, thanks also to the commitment of Simon Wiesenthal, between the 60s and 70s in Austria, 70 former SS officers still on the loose will be identified and tried.

The film, which makes use of archive material from the Shoah Foundation (on whose board there is also Steven Spielberg), has a duration of 82 minutes and is available in the original version with Italian subtitles.

The rental of the documentary (on HD file support) is available to all the Arci and Ucca clubs at the extremely low cost of € 50 plus VAT a passage to encourage its dissemination: anyone interested in organizing a screening, you can request it from the National Direction at the email ucca@arci.it

We also remind you that the Arci-Siae agreement, renewed in 2019 and still valid, provides for particularly advantageous fees for film screening activities (chapter 8).

