The Arcobaleno Nero fascism gymnasium in Verona, investigates the Digos: Disturbing flyer

“Black rainbow, fascist gymnasium”, says a leaflet distributed in the Borgo Trento district in Verona. The face of Benito Mussolini in full page. Given in the mailboxes the day before the Day of Remembrance, the leaflet announced to the residents the imminent opening of a “fascist gymnasium”.

Presumably deployed on the night of January 26, relatively ungrammatical and incoherent, announced the opening of a phantom fascist gymnasium for the young people misaligned of society “. The leaflet reads:” Our gym is the right place to fortify your body, the only one weapon we have to face the challenges of the new millennium. Against the integration of the foreigner we advocate the disintegration. We are rebels, the dynamism that pulsates in the arteries “. Finally, the provocation:” The landing is imminent in the neighborhood Borgo Trento, are you not convinced? Come and tell us to our faces. “

The investigations of the Digos of Verona

There Digos of Verona immediately went to work. The management of the investigative team has made known to Fanpage.it the following: “It is clear that the leaflet is a lot unsettling. It is a flyer that partly for how it was packaged, partly for the terms used and partly for its contradictory – grammatical errors, the face of the Duce and then they declare themselves apolitical a few lines below – he invites us to keep various tracks open “. Goliardia? New extremist right on the outskirts of Verona? What do you expect?” We investigate to understand if they are new individuals who are preparing to enter the world ofextreme right Veronese or if it is a jolly made by someone who had nothing to do. “The Digos management in Verona concludes:” We are not used to this type of flyers from the Veronese extreme right. I would leave all the doors open in order not to restrict the field of investigation “.

The reactions

The direct condemnation against the fact came in various forms by the opposition political forces in the city council in Verona. The civic group Goals, through the spokesperson in the council Tommaso Ferrari, comments the gesture as follows: “In front of such provocation, which would arouse horror even if it were a joke in bad taste, the only possible reaction is that the politics, compact, make these characters understand that for them, in Verona, there is no room for citizenship“. Also the Dem group part in office with the parent company Federico Benini: “From a political point of view, we can only reaffirm the need for a clear stance by all local institutions in favor of democratic practices, against the outbursts of fascism and intolerance that have been shaking the territory for some time “, he writes in a note.

The mayor: “Strong perplexity on the attribution of the leaflet “

Mayor Federico Sboarina he comments on the incident as follows: “The ongoing investigations show strong evidence perplexity on the attribution of the leaflet, which would have been placed in some mailbox in the Borgo Trento district. Text and graphics would not be comparable to those typical of the right and therefore everything would lead to think of one jolly, which doesn’t make me laugh at all because I wouldn’t want it to be yet another chance to exploitation which discredits Verona, portraying it as different from what it really is. I deny even those who insinuate that I would have refused to take a stand, I have never been questioned by the politicians and serious administrators who await the investigation, nor by the city council nor by the citizens “.