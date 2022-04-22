The Arecibo Police request the help of citizens to locate two young people reported missing

The agent Edwin Calderon Torresof the homicide division of the Criminal Investigation Corps (CIC) of Arecibo, requested the help of citizens to find the whereabouts of two young people, Maribel Nicol Picart (18 years old) and Joyce Marie Rivera López (19 years old) who were reported missing by a social worker family Departmentas they are in the custody of the agency.

Calderón Torres explained, through written statements, that Picart and Rivera López were seen for the last time on the premises of NUC University in Manatí, where the person in charge of the young women left them yesterday morning, Wednesday. Picart and Rivera López were not at the university when the person in charge went to pick them up and, at the moment, their whereabouts are unknown.

Picart and Rivera López live in a residence in the Manatí area managed by the Family Department, added Calderón Torres.

Picart was described as brunette, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes.

Rivera López is five feet four inches tall, weighing an estimated 135 pounds, with wine-colored hair, brown eyes and moles on her face. He also has two screens in the nose area.

If you have information that helps the authorities locate Picart and Rivera López, you can contact the Police Bureau confidentially at 787-343-2020, 787-879-0585, or 787-878-4000. .