The Argentine government has lost a majority in the Senate

The legislative elections in Argentina broadly confirmed what was expected: the Frente de Todos (FdT), the coalition that supports the government of Peronist President Alberto Fernández, has been overtaken by the center-right opposition gathered in Juntos por el Cambio (Jxc) in most of the country’s provinces and lost control of the Senate. In the next two years, that is, until the presidential elections of 2023, the government will therefore have to make a significant negotiating effort with the allies or with the opposition in order to be able to carry out its initiatives.

Those of Sunday 14 November were mid-term elections: it was voted to renew half of the representatives of the lower house (127 seats out of 257) and a third of those in the Senate (24 out of 72).

They had been anticipated by the primaries of last September 12, which are a kind of general rehearsal of the actual elections and which oblige all the parties that intend to participate to present their candidates: even the primaries had been very negative for the governing coalition and among other things, they had caused a political crisis. In the weeks following that defeat, the government had tried in every way to reverse the situation, but without succeeding.

The Frente de Todos suffered, again, a clear defeat. At the national level, it obtained eight percentage points less than Juntos por el Cambio: with almost all the ballots scrutinized, FdT reached about 33 per cent of the votes, against about 41 per cent of the opposition. The governing coalition barely managed to maintain the relative majority in the House and lost control of the Senate, chaired by vice-president Cristina Fernández de Kirchner: here the FdT went from 41 to 35 seats. It had never happened: since the return of democracy in 1983, the Peronist left had always had a majority in the upper house and from now on it will be forced to seek support from the few elected senators with smaller lists.

Compared to the primary in mid-September, FdT still gained some votes. The main novelty was that the governing coalition managed to reduce the distance in the province of Buenos Aires from 4 to less than 2 percentage points, which gathers about a third of the electorate of the whole country and which until recently represented one of the most solid foundations of Fernández’s support. Although he lost here too, the comeback was viewed very positively.

Turnout was 71.7 per cent: more than about 67 per cent in the primaries, but still very low for the country, where in the last forty years it had never dropped below 75 per cent. The new parliamentarians will take office from 10 December.

Immediately after the outcome of the vote was released, the president sent a recorded message that was heavily commented on in local newspapers. Without acknowledging the victory of the opposition, he asked for a “constructive dialogue” and a “fruitful” relationship between the executive power and parliament: “We must give priority to national agreements if we want to solve the challenges we face”. Then, in a short impromptu speech, referring to the “day of Peronist militancy” to be held on Wednesday 17 November, he said that the Peronists will fill the Plaza de Mayo to “celebrate this triumph”. Several members of the coalition in turn spoke of the result of the elections in triumphal tones, without admitting a defeat that was not as disastrous as expected, but which nevertheless took place.

One of the novelties of Sunday’s elections was the economist Javier Milei, ultra-liberal, denier of the climate crisis (which he called a “lie of socialism”), opposed to abortion and in favor of the use of weapons for all. His party was third in the capital with 17 percent, having earned more than three points over the primary. However, its success remains limited to Buenos Aires.