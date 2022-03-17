The Argentine Hernán ‘La Tota’ Medina will be the new coach of Motagua

Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

Motagua will have a new coach from Argentina, after Diego Vázquez. It is about Hernán ‘La Tota’ Medina, who in the absence of the official announcement will become the technician of the Blue Cyclone. Medina, 47, still needs to define some details with the board of the Motagüense club to sign the contract and take the reins of the team instead of the interim César ‘Nene’ Obando, who stayed for ‘La Barbie’ Vázquez. He will be traveling next week. ‘La Tota’ was directing the Racing de Nueva Italia club, but surprisingly, according to Argentine media, he resigned from his position nine days before the start of the Argentine Federal Tournament A (Third Division) after accepting a better economic proposal. INFLUENCED THE ECONOMIC

Speaking to newspapers in his country, Medina argued that economics influenced him to come to Honduras. “The economy influences this decision. And also sports, it’s a First Division team that plays Concachampions”, he declared to ‘Impacto Deportivo’. ‘La Tota’ Medina was working for the beginning of the championship, but this Thursday morning he said goodbye to the squad of players to travel to Honduras and sit on the Motagua bench, along with his own coaching staff. “It’s a step forward in my career,” considered Hernán, who had a great campaign the previous season, which led him to be very close to being promoted to First National. The Racing de Nueva Italia club confirmed the news of the resignation of ‘La Tota’ Medina on their social networks.