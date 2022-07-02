The Argentine singer who is a fan of River who was at the Monumental

The smile breaks out of his face. Natalie Perez still can’t believe he’s in the Monumental Watching River, the club of which he has been a fan since he was born. Perhaps he did not get the best presentation of the team in the 0-0 draw against Atlético Tucumán on Saturday, but he did not care: Invited by the Public Relations Department, she enjoyed every minute on the pitch.



Natalie and her happiness for the shirt (IG natalieperez).



He was in the 0-0 vs. the tucumans (IG natalieperez).

“Thank you River for this gift”put the Argentine singer and actress who stands out with her music throughout the continent in a post on Instagram, in which, in addition to the photos from Saturday, added some more of a girl with the River shirt. Apparently, he almost didn’t take it out on her at all: he appears with her on one of her birthdays and on another of hers with her relatives…



Always a fan… (IG natalieperez).



With more than 87,000 likes and 1,136 comments, his post about his fanaticism for River was one of the ones that had the most interactions of those he made on Instagram. From the club they gave him a personalized shirt with his name and the number 10.



Natalie Pérez and her joy at seeing River’s shirt with her name on it.

Former players who were also

taking advantage of the holidays, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Exequiel Palacios and Lucas Alario they sat in the stadium’s box of honor and encouraged the team against Atlético Tucumán. Sense of belonging…

The defender was accompanied by his son Baptist, famous on social networks for his fanaticism for the red band (“Bauti and his dad, visiting home,” River tweeted). In turn, the Bayer Leverkusen midfielder had already been around Núñez this Friday afternoon, in the middle of the team’s last training session before playing with the Dean: the man from Tucuman met up with old teammates and with the Muñeco, along who took a photon with a pure smile.

Lucas Martínez Quarta went with his son Bauti to the Monumental. (@javigilnavarro)

In turn, Pipa, Pala’s partner in the Bundesliga team, did not want to miss the opportunity to beat Núñez. Always in conflict when a transfer market opens, the striker has already made it clear that he wants to continue in Europe for a while longer, but the fans and why not the leaders will take advantage of the visit to seduce him in the short term.



Alario with Agus Albertario, his partner (TV capture).

