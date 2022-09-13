The Argentine Video Game Exhibition turns 20

EVA 2019 ADVA

The event is organized by the Argentine Video Game Developers Association (ADVA). The first EVA was in 2003 and, since then, it has been held continuously for 20 years, which consecrates it the longest-running and historic video game industry event in Latin America.

EVA is a space for meeting, dialogue, training, exhibition and business development, with a focus on video games. It is the most important video game development event in the local industry, which year after year grows in public, guests and sponsors. Every year, the exhibition is visited by thousands of professionals, video game enthusiasts and students.

The EVA 2022 format consists of conferences, business rounds with pitching clinics, a job fair and the EVA Play video game exhibition area. The closing event will be EVA Awards 2022 award.

EVA 2019 ADVA

Job Fair at EVA 2022

Together with the Government of the City of Buenos Aires, ADVA announces the EVA 2022 Job Fair to promote the professionalization of the sector and collaborate in the generation of quality jobs. It will be attended by more than 25 companies from the local video game industry and it is an excellent opportunity for those who want to work in the industry.

Where?: Museum of Modern Art of Buenos Aires (Av. San Juan 350)

When? Wednesday, September 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participation is free and free, by order of arrival. It is recommended to bring printed CV and portfolio.

Business Rounds at EVA 2022

EVA 2019 ADVA

EVA 2022 Business Rounds connect publishers and investors from around the world with studios that develop video games and companies that offer services from Argentina and Latin America. ADVA will organize pitching clinics on how to pitch your project/service before publishers and investors on September 5, 9 and 12.

What is?: EVA 2022 Business Rounds. They are a tool to encourage commercial exchanges, and to generate more and better businesses in the video game sector.

Where?: Kirchner Cultural Center (CCK, Sarmiento 151, CABA).

When?: Thursday and Friday, September 15 and 16, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Admission is fee with prior registration.

International companies that will be present in EVA 2022 Rounds (in alphabetical order): 11bit Studios, 12 minutes, Amber, Blacknut, Curve Games, Dedalord, Devolver, Devoted Studios, Eclipse Entertainment, Focus, Globant, Google, Green Lava Studios, Guerrilla Games, ID@ Xbox, Kokku, Latinx in Gaming, Lion Studios, Oooh TV, Potato Play, Raw Fury, RocketRide, Seat 7, Soedesco, Tamalaki/ FGL, Team17, Tencent, The Sandbox, Triple Dragon, Ubisoft Montreal, Unreal Engine/ Epic Games, Us Two, Xsolla and Zynga.

EVA PLAY

The EVA Play exhibition area allows play demos and video games from Argentina and Latin America. 75 games will be exhibited, 60 of which will have their physical position in the Plaza Seca of the CCK and another 15 games that will be added to the online platform.

What is?: EVA Play 2022 a selection of the best games in the sector to exhibit them in person at EVA 2022 and digitally in an online catalog.

Where?: Kirchner Cultural Center (CCK, Sarmiento 151, CABA).

When?: Friday and Saturday, September 16 and 17, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Admission is free.

Some of the confirmed games are: Animal Liberation Squad (Hidden People Club), Atuel (Matajuegos), Dorfs Hammers for Hire (Ravegan), Golazo 2 (Purple Tree), Kion (Robi Studios), Looters (3OGS and Game Ever), Out of Bounds (Saibot Studios) Payloaders Strike! (Payloaders Strike!), Queer and Chill (Team Spicy Bubble), Slender Threads (Blyts), Tenebris Somnia (Andrés Borghi), Thunder Ray (Purple Tree), Unusual Findings (Epic LLama) and Vlad Circus: Descend into Madness (Indiesruption ), among others.

Conferences and panels at EVA 2022

EVA 2019 ADVA

ANDVA 2022 will have a line up of speakers to celebrate these 20 years of EVA. Among the confirmed speakers are Eduardo Vaisman (Argentina, FarCry 6 audio director), Lennart Franken and Tom Delboo, (of Guerrilla Games, developers of the Horizon saga) and David Fernandez Huerta (of ustwo Games, developers of the award-winning Monument Valley)

What is?: A cycle of talks, panels and workshops by leading figures in the video game industry, both technical and artistic and inspirational

Where?: Kirchner Cultural Center (CCK, Sarmiento 151) and Image Campus (Salta 239)

When?: Friday and Saturday, September 16 and 17, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Admission is free and will be in order of arrival, since the capacity of the rooms is limited.

EVA AWARDS 2022

EVA 2022 will close with the celebration of the EVA Awards, the industry awards that will deliver monetary rewards, thanks to the support of Xsolla. The winning games in the categories Best EVA PLAY Game and Best MPVP Game will receive prizes of US$3,500 and US$1,500 respectively!

The EVA Awards 2022 jury will be made up of an international team:

Alessandro Biollo (Xsolla)

Diego Ruiz (Dedalord)

Hernán Destri (Curator EVA PLAY 2022)

Lucas Shrewsbury (The Sandbox)

Marcos Ribatto Crespo (EVA 2022 Director)

Ricardo Correia (Indie X online 2022)

Sebastián Blanco (Curator EVA PLAY 2022)

What is?: The 2022 EVA Awards will highlight the best in the industry in the following categories: Best Audio, Best Art, Best Design, Best Original Idea, Best Mobile Game, Audience Award, Press Award, Best Game My First Video Game Published (MPVP) and Best EVA Game 2022

Where?: Kirchner Cultural Center (CCK, Sarmiento 151, CABA)

When?: Saturday, September 17, 6:00 p.m. in the CCK’s Sala Argentina