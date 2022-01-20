the Argentine wants to dress the blue! Pressing the agent on Ajax, the figures of the deal

Before it was just an idea, now something more. Operation Nicolas begins to take shape Tagliafico, 29-year-old Argentine full-back who likes (a lot) to Naples. Today’s edition of Il Mattino talks about it.

Naples transfer market

“Not just a thought in the minds of Spalletti and Giuntoli, but something very similar to reality. Agent Ricardo Schlieper pressed Ajax to propose the deal. We work on the loan until the end of the season with possible redemption at the end of the year. The dancing figures range between 6 and 7 million. Sponda Ajax are the hours of reflection because the player has already made it known that he has no intention of extending the contract that will expire in 2023.

Giovanni Branchini within the operation would play the role of the intermediary: from now to the end of the January transfer market, it will be up to the blue club and the player’s agents to convince Ajax that it is not only Napoli’s offer on the plate. . In fact, 3 other European clubs knocked on the door of the Dutch with proposals not entirely different from the one arrived from Campania. At that point, however, the will of the player who would have already expressed enormous appreciation for the square could become decisive “