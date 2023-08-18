The Argentinian who started selling thieves on a boat under the Eiffel Tower and now has a famous restaurant in Le Marais

A competition on sustainable design brought them to Europe ten years ago. Sabrina Goldin is an industrial designer and created a product to collect rainwater for homes that was a winner in Argentina to be taken to Germany. By then, in Buenos Aires, he worked in a prestigious architecture studio and worked on his projects on ecology, he had a portfolio venture with a friend living in Paris, and he experimented with acting in theater and independent cinema. DID: “That’s what my country was about for me, doing a lot of things at the same time,” Sabrina explains. Nation, From Le Marais, the neighborhood where he lives in Paris.

When Sabrina finished her competition commitments in Germany, she flew to Paris to meet her partner in the handbag brand. There she met her friend from Ivory Coast and a student of politics and international relations, Stéphane Aby, who was majoring in gastronomy. He Crush It was immediate and she decided to stay in Paris even though she did not speak that language. As a Northlands graduate, his second language was English. At that time, he did not even imagine that years later he would succeed in achieving one of the most friends Among Del Maras and diners will be influencer Emily Ratajkowski with more than 30 million followers, or actress Sophie Turner.

Today Sabrina is 36 and, in addition to the restaurateur and a consultant, she has two children, three years old and one with Stephen.

Carbon was entirely designed by Sabrina Goldin. Marble, wood and glass were some of the materials he chose for the restaurant.

“Stephen offered gastronomic advice and I insisted he open his place; He suggested we do it together. I loved cooking but had never done it formally, I had never even worked as a waitress, that would have helped a lot”, she says.

-What was your first gastronomic project?

-A friend of Stefan’s had hired a boat to set up the bar and offered to take care of the food for us. the boat stood in front cite de la mode, It was made of steel and had three floors. we bought some grills and called it Asado Club, It was barbaric for us. I still remember July 14th (French National Day) when I was walking along the banks of the Seine River and making thieves under the Eiffel Tower.

– Was the barbecue your idea?

-No, it was her, but I was the legitimizer, and as an industrial designer I also worked on visual identity and branding.

– What did you do when the ship was finished in August?

– Our idea was to continue food market And we found an abandoned train station near the Sacré Coeur in the 18th arrondissement, which was huge and beautiful, there were concerts and we noticed that the food offered was terrible. So I started to find out who was in charge. I finally managed to contact her, but she told me no, summer is already over and I insisted that there was still August and September. We got it and it was a total hit. We sold 700 hamburgers a day, we grilled them, and we had a really long line.

In parallel we bought a 1967 Citroën HY truck, a model used to transport horses. We chose it to run the food truck and also, we rented a 9 square meter premises in the Canal Saint-Martin area. We named it La Empanadoría and we were an empanada boutique. We started doing very well and when summer came the number of people increased, it became highly profitable and that’s when we decided to invest and take a loan to open a restaurant.

Located on rue de Poitou in the center of the Coal Marais.

Before inaugurating Carbon, Sabrina Goldin and her partner did a 9-month project.

For Sabrina, the interesting thing about Paris is that people who come from another country, as is the case with her and her partner, are used to seeing what is happening outside, unlike the French, who Very traditional. “It is very difficult for them to think of basic things, which is the opposite In Buenos Aires, we always see what the other did to double the stakes; Here, in Paris, it’s the opposite. The more classic it is, the better they like it, because it’s less risky. If it’s half ‘crazy’ they question why you’re doing it. We were two crazy guys doing what we wanted to do.”

Meanwhile, the Asado Club continued to function. food truck At the train station and La Empanadoría.

How was the process of setting up the restaurant?

– We found a place in the Marais and we rented it in 2016 for nine years. It was like a white canvas, we worked on it for nine months. We called it Carbon, we designed every millimeter of it, first we thought of it as a still life and as the work progressed it gave me a handle. We used marble, the crockery was made by four women artists who are potters and so every detail. The team building was also very beautiful. The chef was Swedish, the server was New Zealand, and the bartender was French. We were interested in mixing.

Stefan Abbey barely rented premises to open Carbon.

Sabrina Goldin with the entire Carbon team.

What was the gastronomic concept of Carbon?

– For cooking we used fire only with solid fuel. We had a Josper oven and various Japanese grills; We used fire as an ingredient. Carbon was no Argentine grill, we used and tested fire in all forms of cooking. restaurant worked from day one and it was a boom Which started appearing in specialized magazines.

In Carbon they use fire in all methods of cooking.

– Did any famous person go to coal?

– If many. Came Emily Ratajkowski, also came to eat some meat in the private room actress of game of Thrones Sophie Turner, singer Mika and many people associated with politics. Sometimes it happened to us that we realized that they were famous, but we did not know them. We treated everyone equally but when famous people start coming, things get a bit awkward.

– What strange things?

-For example, they called us from palaces Le Royal Monceau They are 6-star hotels where all these people stay and they asked us to carry the food because they had a very VIP customer who had eaten at the restaurant and wanted to eat again but he didn’t want to move and He told us that he had instructed them to take the restaurant’s food. We replied that we were not doing that, but he insisted and he sent a driver with packaging from the palace for us so that we could keep the food. Other cases were people who were in town but didn’t want to relocate, so we started guessing which shows would be on the weekend.

carbon was a hit not only because celebrities, But for gastronomy. From there he opened several restaurants with Fire. There were two services covering 40 coal. Downstairs there was a bar called La Mina (now called Bar Soto) and we had a private room for 12 people.

Below the restaurant was a bar named La Mina and today it is called Bar Soto. It has a private room for 12 people.

A year and a half after opening, Karbonn suffered a fire in the kitchen, it was a complete physical destruction. The exhaust was poorly constructed and did what many restaurants do: a chimney caught fire, “We had the misfortune that in Paris everything is done together and hidden and this makes it very difficult for firefighters to reach, which leads to bigger fires than usual. That’s when we had to start dealing with insurance, expert reports, and we experienced firsthand what it’s like to be a foreigner in this country. We almost lost the restaurant because of the insurance bureaucracySabrina remembers.

How did you make up for your losses?

– Insurance in gastronomy is a complicated thing, you do not understand what you are signing, what are the risks if we have an accident, or in what situation you are facing insurance. We had to become fire technicians, study law etc. In my opinion, we saved the restaurant in a very Argentinian way, we didn’t know anyone, but eventually we met a member of the insurance board who signed a reimbursement for the policy.

Ten months later, Karbonn reopened its doors. Success was immediate as if nothing had happened. “People were even more interested in the morbidity of the fire, so the reservation was always full. It was in December 2019 when things got complicated again. Yellow vest protests engulfed a city in France, stores collapsed as people couldn’t walk, the city ground to a halt. In February 2020, the restaurant’s shine returned again. with fashion weekstock returned to topBut in March the pandemic started and the world shut down”, recalls Sabrina and tells that she did so immediately. march Coal will protest against the shutdown due to the coronavirus.

-How and when do you reopen?

– When we were reopening in 2021, our chef from the opening in 2017 told us he was going to live in Mexico and that’s when we decided to change the concept. We were already looking for a place to make Carbonice, a concept based on Italian restaurants in New York. We wanted a charming Italian, exaggeration, With the best handmade pasta. We decided to turn Carbone into a pop up to travel the world and we launched Carbonice in that physical location and today we have three Argentines working in the kitchen.

Carbone’s physical location houses the new Carabinese, a casual-style Italian restaurant

-How are all the ventures you launched today?

– Carbon Nomad has already traveled to Jose Ignacio, in Santa Teresita, by Fernando Troca, and also has a pop up in Ayana Sarai. This year we also opened another restaurant here in Paris, Mater, at the Galeries Lafayette Art Foundation, Le Marais, which is a café during the day and a restaurant by night. We are also giving consultancy for a vegetarian restaurant in a hotel in IX district.

– what is your dream?

– I never dreamed of being in the kitchen, simply because my talent was not there. I am passionate about conceptualizing and creating design, creative choices and experiences. We have many ideas in pre-development. I would love to be able to do a project in Africa and do the same thing with Middle Eastern food in a way that is democratic and popular.

