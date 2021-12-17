News

The arguments of Christmas before were about politics

The arguments of Christmas were first about politics, now about the vaccine. Tips for not pulling the cotechino (On Friday 17 December 2021)
For a lifetime, about an hour first of the lunches and dinners of Christmas, with the table half set, someone, usually a mother, often a grandmother, sometimes even a child already on the verge of tears, said in a low voice: but please, this time quarrelsgate. on the bitquarrelsca, is the usual implication. The answer is also the same over the years: but imagine, me, with an insistent accent on the word me, I do not think about it, and it is an answer totally agoon the, which actually means: I’m not waiting for anything else. There have been Christmases, even very close ones, with a cash prize up for grabs for those who managed to get to the dinner of Santo Stefano (the one in which you declare you want to fast and then at twenty-fifteen you pounce on the leftovers of lunch) without having …Read on the sheet

