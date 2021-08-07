The arguments with Ozpetek, the dumplings of “Perfect Strangers” and the horror that still does not make her sleep

LOCARNO – As for the colleague Laetitia Casta, also for the Italian actress of Polish origins Kasia Smutniak, the path in the world of cinema and television starts all from fashion, and from a very young age.

Smutniak, who was awarded the Leopard Club Award last night, met the public and the media this morning at the new conference space set up in the Rotonda del Festival. With her Piera Detassis of the Academy of David di Donatello.

“I come from a military family, we changed house and country very often. I did my first beauty pageant after losing a bet, in high school, and it was really stupid “, Kasia jokes,” it was a bit of a revenge for my group of slightly alternative friends in the against a very precise companion who cared a lot about this thing. In the end I finished second and only won one teddy bear! The happiest, however, was my mother, she cried a lot, she really wanted me to get right! ».

The debut in 2000 with Panariello and then a long variegated path studded with great directors, at the Pardo she decided to bring “In your hands” (2007) by Peter del Monte and which also earned her a Silver Ribbon: «There I understood a bit what I was looking for in acting, that is, being able to put oneself in space according to the story. In this sense, the figure of the director, the relationship you have with him is fundamental. I do a job where I am a blank canvas in my own hands, I put all my emotions and my emotional baggage on stage and only I know how much it costs me. The fact of knowing that you are working with a person who will not “betray” you and will bring out the best of you from this effort makes a real difference ».

A relationship between actor and director that can bear fruit but also creative, intense disagreements: “An example is Ferzan Ozpetek, in life he is one of my dearest friends but at work he is one of the people with whom I have quarreled more and more fiercely. We spent whole days without talking to each other and without even saying good morning », continues Kasia,« to make a film you get involved and in a very emotional way ».

This is because in every film you have to put a piece of yourself, between experience and time: «Being an actor is a very tiring job, and not just emotionally. He asks you everything: a lot of time, he takes you away from home, from your children, makes you get up at dawn and keeps you busy even for 16 hours a day. For this reason it must be worth it for me, while I do it I want to learn new things, even about myself. I don’t like repeating myself, I want to do new things that I don’t know yet ».

An example is the horror “Pantafa” by Emanuele Faringi and for Fandango: «I threw myself into it, immediately after the lockdown and I regretted it a little. It lasted longer than I thought and it was hard to work for months without seeing the face of those who work with you. I was thinking of a lighter set and instead the paranoia was a thousand. The story is also really heavy, and I don’t like horror movies and definitely won’t relate to it. I must say that I still have a bit of that fear and I still don’t sleep completely peacefully, thanks Emanuele », he concludes half-serious.

It is also impossible not to mention the film-phenomenon “Perfetti Sconosciuti” of 2016 and Paolo Genovese, in which a group of friends at a dinner set up a social experiment (e): sharing all the messages and phone calls received during the evening .

Kasia was also part of the cast of the Polish remake: “It is one of the films with the most remakes in history, if I’m not mistaken we also ended up in the Guinness Book of Records”, he says, “at the beginning I had some doubts about remaking a film but then I said to myself: “But when does it happen again?”. However, the differences were substantial, also from a cultural point of view. In Italy it is normal to spend many hours at the table in Poland at the end of the film, however, they are all drunk (laughs) ».

The critical aspect of the whole thing was all … on the plate: «One of the first things I did was go to the production and ask: what is the menu? It seems a strange thing but the truth is that on the Italian set we spent 4 weeks constantly eating the same thing and it was very heavy, we came home with a stomach ache. I can’t see the gnocchi anymore, I swear, and don’t talk to me about courgette flowers and anchovies, please. Even among us in the cast, in the evening we would go straight home, let alone go out to dinner (laughs) ».

In conclusion, it is impossible not to say a few words about the humanitarian commitment of the actress, who with the association dedicated to Pietro Taricone has opened a school in Nepal for the children of a Tibetan community: “There are places that when you arrive you understand that you will leave us a piece of heart, it was like that for me in Nepal. It is a project in which we have put our heart and soul into it and for me it remains a great responsibility, to educate these children – to open their prospects for the future – and to pass on the language and culture of a community in comparison with the Nepalese national one. At the moment, the Covid situation is difficult there, the country is still in lockdown and the vaccine arrived only 2 months ago and we know that only from that can we start again ».