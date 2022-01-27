The Ariana Grande song that marks the pinnacle of Don’t Look Up

One of the most touching and at the same time most ironic moments in Don’t Look Upthe film by Adam Mckay with Leonardo Dicaprio, Jennifer Lawrence And Meryl Streepwhich since last December has been capturing the attention of viewers on Netflixis realized with the song “Just Look Up” sung by Ariana Grande And Kid Cudi on a big stage.

At the height of concern over the approaching crash of the comet discovered by the two astronomers, played by DiCaprio and Lawrence, an audience-packed concert spreads the tragic truth to the whole world. Ariana Grande, who in the film plays the pop star who reconciles with her boyfriend DJ Chello (Kid Kudi), appears on a dark stage floating illuminated in a magnificent white dress and sings a melancholy and emotional song.

The song, “Just Look Up”, which talks about love and the end of the world is in the shortlist for theOscar for a possible nomination in February. Making him was a real challenge for the composer of Don’t Look Up Nicholas Britell and the co-authors and performers, Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi.

The idea came from the writer and director himself, Adam McKay, Britell reports to Variety magazine.

“I envisioned it as a powerful ballad, in a way, a very strong and very powerful song of hope about love, and then a rallying cry,” says Britell, two-time Oscar nominee, who had previously collaborated with McKay. neither The big bet And Vice.

Britell had met Grande, he had given her the outline of the track “and about 30 seconds later – recalls the composer -, Ariana essentially sang the entire song with her voice. It was one of the most extraordinary things I had ever seen ”.

“He sent me to the booth to rehearse a melodic passage – confirmed Grande – and that ended up being the passage on which we wrote the text. It was really fun to hold a mirror and recognize some of the ridicule that is so real in this world and what comes with it. “

The next step was to hire StinsonOscar-nominated songwriter (“Mighty River” of “Mudbound”) who had previously collaborated with Britell on a song by Florence + The Machine for Cruella.

“A credible love song about the world that ends in disaster, a kind of challenge – admits Stinson -. But Ariana’s melody and Nick’s music were so beautiful, and [il film] it was a great inspiration for everything that is happening in the world, it was easier than writing a lot of songs ”.

The piece is in fact the synthesis of that balance between irony, paradox and denunciation that runs throughout Mckay’s film.

Grande inserts a few lines into the song, including “You are all going to die soon”, but at the same time rapper Kid Cudi, who after reconciling with the girl of his dreams is having a special moment, echoes her: “take your head off out of your ass and listen to those damned skilled scientists! “.