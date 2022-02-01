the Ariston debut is with matching dress and boots

Ana Mena is among the Big players in the Sanremo 2022 Festival, in which she participates with “Two hundred thousand hours”. For the debut on the Ariston stage, the Spanish singer gave her best in terms of elegance: this is what she wore for the first episode.

The 72nd edition of the Sanremo Festival she left this year Amadeus he wanted Fiorello and 5 exceptional co-hosts at his side. It was to kick off the dances Ornella Muti, who chose sparkling and glamorous looks for the Ariston stage debut. The real protagonists of the event, however, are the Bigs in the race, who took advantage of the spectacular performances to challenge each other in style. Among the most anticipated women there was Ana Mena, presented the song Two hundred thousand hours and, after having depopulated on the green carpet with a sparkling total black outfit, once again given her best in terms of elegance: this is what she wore for her Sanremo debut.

Ana Mena’s look at the Sanremo 2022 Festival

Ana Mena’s debut at the Festival was in total red: the singer lit up the Ariston stage with an Emporio Armani minidress. She chose a fuchsia and red checked model with all-over sparkling details, the bustier is high-necked and with armholes, while the skirt is full-flared and high-waisted, so as to mark the waist. To top it all off, she chose a pair of matching over-the-knee boots with a stiletto heel and a half crop with a curtain fringe that fell on the sides of her forehead.

Ana Mena in Emporio Armani

Ana Mena’s style in Sanremo 2022

To participate in the Sanremo Festival Ana Mena let herself be helped by an Italian stylist, Giuseppe Di Magistro, the same one who last year had curated the pastel looks of Colapesce Dimartino. For the Spanish singer she opted for some outfits by Emporio Armani, some are a modern reinterpretation of the Maison’s archive pieces, others have been created especially for her, but what they have in common is the fact that they are the triumph of refinement . Who are you inspired by for your Sanremo style? As stated by the stylist, to the international pop divas, first of all Ariana Grande. The singer’s goal? Add a young and fresh touch to timelessly elegant looks.

