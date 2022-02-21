The Armed Forces have built 10,000 meters of border fence with Haiti since 2019

Efforts to protect the Dominican-Haitian border from illegal migration and border crimes through a perimeter wall date back to the last government of former President Danilo Medina, specifically from 2019.

On that date the government in power began in Pedernales the construction of a fence 2,000 meters long, however, it was destroyed a year later as a result of the overflow of the Pedernales River due to the passage of storm Laura through the area, according to the Ministry of Defense reported today.

In parallel form, 4,650 meters of border fence were built in the Independencia province and another 3,350 were built in Elías Piña.

The Ministry reported today that of the latter, the management of the President of the Republic Luis Abinader, who took command of the country in 2020, contributed to the construction of 1,100 meters of perimeter fence in Jimaní and a total of 1,300 in Elías Piña.

In July 2021, the EFE news agency published that the border between the two countries already had at least 23 kilometers of fence, “constructed by the Dominican Republic discreetly in the last two years, in the areas of the Jimaní border crossings. and from El Carrizal”.

Border Security and Surveillance

The National Army currently has three infantry brigades, the fourth based in Mao, Valverde, the third in San Juan de la Maguana and the fifth in Barahona for border protection.

These brigades have three battalions located in strategic places along the border.

Likewise, the Specialized Body for Land Border Security (Cesfront) has four operational bases located in Dajabón, Comendador, Jimaní and Pedernales.

In addition to this, at the formal border crossings of Jimaní and Elías Piña there are coordinated border efforts, made up of institutions that combat border crimes.

Abinader’s wall

This Sunday Abinader led an act in Dajabón that began the first stage of the construction of the border wall, which will have a 160-kilometer physical fence.

The physical fence will consist of a reinforced concrete wall and a metal structure with a height of 3.90 meters.

It will also have 170 surveillance and control towers, in addition to some 71 access gates.