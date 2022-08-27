The armor from ‘House of the Dragon’ or the clothes from ‘Dune’ were made in Algete: the extraordinary story of Peris Costumes | Fashion

“My grandfather was a shoemaker. My father, shoemaker. My uncle, shoemaker. We are four brothers, four shoemakers”, says José Martos while he pauses in the workshop he directs. It is not a normal shoe store, but a factory in which he creates the footwear that actors and actresses will wear in movies and series of all kinds. It is part of the Spanish company Peris Costumes, one of the largest in the world in costumes, a behemoth that since 2016 has its headquarters in Algete, a town northeast of Madrid. From here, Martos and his team have made 900 pairs of boots for the army of Mulan, Victorian ankle boots for the protagonists of the golden age or the shoes that Tom Hanks and Scarlett Johansson will wear in asteroid City, Wes Anderson’s next film. Everything is done by hand, from this corner or, if the order is too large, with the help of outsiders. Only so far this year they have released 278 different models, so it would not make sense to industrialize generally small productions. “No one who watches a series can imagine that many of the shoes, which sometimes barely appear on the drawing, are made one by one by hand from a workshop,” says Víctor Sánchez, Martos’s son-in-law who, like his daughter, works with the. Costume designers come to them with sketches or photographs to develop the shoes with which they will wear the protagonists and extras. In Peris they make these ideas come true and rent them out, a model known as made to rent: When the shooting ends, everything goes to swell the company’s archive (in addition to the workshops, its great asset).

At the entrance to the complex, the cave of wonders, a plan reveals the colossal expanse of 22 naves. The bulk of the collection is kept in them, more than 10 million pieces. Here the wardrobe managers arrive and, depending on their needs and budgets, choose from the archive or order items as they are sewn according to their designs. This year they plan to become a wardrobe for 1,000 productions. There is a whole pavilion dedicated to military uniforms and another for religious ones. Four more for clothes since 1990. Among some of the most psychedelic clothes of the sixties? Pucci or Courrèges dresses. In the 19th century nave, several aisles only with petticoats. In the one dedicated to Greece and Rome, among many others, all the original costumes from the film Troy, “Except for the armor of Brad Pitt and Orlando Bloom because they kept them. It is not normal, but they were allowed because they were them”, points out the director of communication, Myriam Wais. Unless your last name is Pitt or Bloom, the rule is that everything goes back to Algete. A dynamic logistics team takes care of it.

Shoes, bags or hats are placed next to clothing from the same period, but jewelry has its own room. In it they keep all the crosses of Jude Law in the young pope, that they created with the supervision of a Vatican adviser, or traditional elements such as the crown of Ludwig II of Bavaria, by Luchino Visconti, or some of Elizabeth Taylor’s jewels in Cleopatra. They are part of the numerous purchases with which they have been enlarging the collection, which grows with the clothing, but also with the acquisition of garments that they track around the world. For this they have received the financial injection of an investment fund. “Sometimes we buy the repertoire of costume designers or collectors, in others we go after a specific production company, when we have a gap to fill: perhaps, if we realize that we are lame in 1940 costumes and we know that there is a team that He has just finished a series inspired by that decade”, explains the person in charge of communication. Everything is worn over and over again, although the most recognizable dresses are transformed. The rule is not to throw anything. Not even what returns damaged. “We have an area that we call walking Dead [como la serie de zombies]. It is everything broken and leaky that is also put to use”.

Posters of the titles in which they have participated hang on the walls of the venue. Several of the films nominated for the Oscar for best costume of the last edition (Cruella, Dune Y The Alley of Lost Souls) and tapes as popular as the last of Matrix, Pain and Glory either Maleficent. Between the series: The Crown, Vikings, Money Heist, Lady’s Gambit, Chernobyl, Emily in Paris or the prequel to Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon. They also watch video clips, advertisements, plays, operas and even video games. The latter is part of the digitization process that takes a year to ‘scan’ the file in a photography studio prepared for the occasion. Images with very high resolution in which it can be done zoom to see the plot of the fabric and that facilitate post-production processes or special effects and that aspire to dress the metaverse.

The rate of growth is exponential in Peris since the current CEO, Javier Toledo, took over in 2013. Today it employs more than 250 people, almost 100 in Madrid. The company, with Valencian roots, was founded in 1856 for theatrical performances, with the particularity that at that time the owners of the costumes were the actors. The landscape has changed a lot since then. Especially in the last decade in which the platforms, and their way of generating content, have shaken the industry. Also that of fashion, which was always influenced by the cinema, but now multiplies that effect thanks to the series. Viewers spend more hours than ever in front of screens and end up seduced by the clothes they see on them. Even titles as unlikely as The Bridgertons, Inspired by the first decade of the 19th century, they are capable of starting trends. In his case, empire cut, sumptuous volumes or finishes that connected very well with post-pandemic society, yearning for fantasy.

Precisely the Netflix series was one of the first large-scale international productions that they took on in Peris. For them, among other things, they created several coats in the tailoring department directed by Javier Varas: “They came to see what we were capable of, we made a romantic tailcoat and they liked it. For the first season we made three types of frock coat with different collars and different sleeves”. They are already preparing the third season, while they combine with orders for the series about Zorro that Amazon is preparing. “Here we usually do leading actors,” says Varas, who trained in fashion. Tailoring pieces that are made to measure for each protagonist and that usually hide many hours of work.

Hands are missing. Peris workshops suffer from the same as those of any fashion firm, of young relays that learn from the experts before they retire. “We are in the process of growth, but we can’t find anyone. This is a trade and you learn by working, pricking your fingers”, adds the tailor. That yes, those who try it, are hooked as to the last series that is seen on a loop, confesses the shoemaker Víctor Sánchez: “Since I’ve been in this I spend movies looking at my feet.” Seeing his creations on screen is a good reward for all the work that goes into a single pair of shoes.