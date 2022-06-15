The Arnaut Danjuma track linked to Neymar’s future at PSG

Still under contract until June 2025 with PSG with an optional year, Neymar wants to continue the adventure with the Rouge & Bleu. But the Parisian leaders would not be against parting with the Brazilian international if an attractive offer hits the desk. It still seems complicated to see a club position itself for the former Barcelona player in view of his Parisian emoluments (4 million euros per month). PSG would have a name to replace Neymar if he were to leave.

A release clause of 45 million euros

According to information from brand, PSG would be interested in Arnaut Danjuma. The 25-year-old attacking midfielder had a very good season in the Villarreal jersey (34 games, 16 goals, 4 assists) culminating in his goal against Bayern Munich, which qualified the Spanish club for the semi-finals. Champions League final. Performances that arouse covetousness. The Madrid sports daily explains that the Rouge & Bleu have not yet approached the player to discuss a possible arrival in Paris. brand concludes by explaining that this track would be linked to the future of Neymar. If the Brazilian leaves PSG this summer, so Arnaut Danjuma would become a target to replace him. His release clause would be 45 million euros.