The Arnoia spa trains Medicine students – Ourense

A group of future doctors from the University of Santiago, who are being trained in the thermal cure, will learn about the applications of mineral-medicinal water therapies in the treatment of vascular injuries, in a conference that will take place in the Ourense spa of Arnoia.

“Chronic venous pathology has a high incidence, especially in women”, According to the coordinator of the seminar, Dr. Dolores Fernandez Marcoswho is a medical specialist in medical hydrology and medical director of Caldaria (which brings together the spas of Arnoia, Laias and Lobios) and explains that “70% of women over 70 years of age suffer from chronic venous insufficiency, especially in the lower limbs, which leads to the appearance of edema in the ankles and legs, which do not disappear over time. The skin becomes dark and dry and ulcers may appear that do not heal..

In the spas, techniques such as hydrokinesitherapy are applied -performing physical exercise in the water-, footbaths, walking corridors and circular showers that help improve return circulation, and the properties of mineral-medicinal waters improve tissues and healing.

The conference will begin on Friday, at 4:30 p.m., with a theoretical session focused on the indications of balneotherapy in the treatment of vascular pathologies. On Saturday, the application of therapeutic protocols in a spa will be addressed.