The arrest of citizens protesting against the monarchy in the United Kingdom raises concerns about freedom of expression

Christy Cooney & George Bowden

BBCNews

13 September 2022

image source, BP Mean

Free speech activists in the UK have called the arrests of anti-monarchist protesters following the death of Queen Elizabeth II “deeply worrying”.

In recent days, police in Scotland have arrested two people, while in Oxford they arrested a man, who was released shortly after.

The arrests took place in tribute events after the death of the queen and the proclamation of King Charles III as the new British monarch.

In London, where queues for the monarch’s funeral chapel have already begun, the Metropolitan Police said people “have right to protest“.

On Sunday, a 22-year-old woman was accused of contributing to a breach of the peace and was arrested during Charles III’s accession proclamation outside St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

She was later released and will have to appear in the Sheriff’s Court of the Scottish city soon.

That same day, Symon Hill, 45, was arrested on suspicion of committing a public order crime after he shouted “Who chose him?” during an act around the proclamation of the king in Oxford.

Local police reported that the man was later released and was “voluntarily” collaborating with officers.

“Deeply troubling”

On Monday, a 22-year-old man was arrested after being accused of “breaking the peace” after he called out the prince andbeef as the royal procession moved down Edinburgh’s Royal Mile.

Footage shows a man yelling at Prince Andrew as he followed the coffin. The man was pulled out of line by two bystanders and was subsequently arrested and charged.

The young man has been released on a commitment to appear in court at a later date, a Police Scotland spokesman said.

Ruth Smeeth, executive director of Index on Censorship, a British organization that advocates for free speech, said the arrests were “deeply worrying”.

“We must prevent this event from being used, by accident or design, to in any way erode the freedom of expression that the citizens of this country enjoy,” he added.

image source, Reuters Caption, Large numbers of people are expected to flock to London over the next few days.

For her part, Silkie Carlo, director of the Big Brother Watch association, pointed out that police officers had a “duty to protect the right of people to protest as well as to facilitate the right of people to express their supportweigh or pay their respects”.

“Not My King”

Jodie Beck, policy and campaign officer for Liberty, said it was “very worrying to see the police asserting their extensive powers in such a harsh and punitive way.”

“The protest is not a gift from the State, it is a fundamental right“, he added.

Also on Monday, police took away a protester holding a sign reading “Not my King” outside Parliament, in London, ahead of the king’s arrival at the building.

image source, Getty Images

The Metropolitan Police explained that a member of the public outside the Palace of Westminster was asked to move “to facilitate access and exit of vehicles through gates” and insisted the man was not arrested or asked to leave the area.

The police force also responded to a video circulating on social networks in which an agent can be heard asking for the details of a man who had held up a blank sheet of paper showing the intention of writing “Not my king” on it. .

In the video the officer, who is allegedly from another force contracted to assist the Metropolitan Police, is heard saying the message “may offend people”.

image source, EPA Caption, Police officers deployed along the Royal Mile in Edinburgh.

A statement from Assistant Deputy Commissioner Stuart Cundy says: “The public absolutely has the right to protest and we have made it clear to all the agents involved in the extraordinary police operation that is currently being carried out”.

Around 1,500 military personnel will work alongside police and civilian delegates to manage the large number of people expected to flock to London this week.

New Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley said his force was facing a “huge challenge“.

“We’re going to have a safe event, but we’re going to put thousands of officers on this because of the level of security required and (to ensure the safety of) millions of people who want to pay their respects,” he explained.

The prime minister’s spokesman would not comment on the arrests, but said this was “a period of national mourning” for the “vast majority” of the country.

“But the fundamental right to protest remains the cornerstone of our democracy,” he said.