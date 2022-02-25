The arrest of Jon Jones worries several

Getty Could Jon Jones face the winner of UFC 265 next?

The last few years have been difficult for the UFC fighter, Jon Jones. The former light heavyweight champion has had more legal fights than fights inside the Octagon.

Body camera footage shows an emotionally distraught Jon Jones as he heads into a police vehicle, plays the race card and implores officers to kill him during his arrest outside a Las Vegas hotel and casino at night. of his induction into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Jones, 34, was arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in September last year on domestic violence charges of assault and felony battery and tampering with a vehicle, the latest incident in a years-long history of trouble. legal for the former UFC light heavyweight champion.

“Why are you doing this?” a handcuffed Jones asks as he leans over the hood. “This is so humiliating. I got the Hall of Fame tonight, and then you’re going to put me in this walking down the street.”

The video shows Jones behaving erratically, asking the officers’ names before continually taunting them. “Damn nerd, I hate you,” says Jones. “I hate you! I hate you! Damn nerd! I hate you so much!”

At one point, Jones appears to reach an emotional breaking point as he says, “Brother, hang me, hurt me, and kill me. What did I do? His voice breaks a moment later as he yells, “A black man can’t drink?! Being elected to the Hall of Fame, and this is what I got?!”

Although upset with the events taking place, Jones appeared to respond to the officers’ commands, but repeatedly accused them of racially profiling him.

“I came from my Hall of Fame ceremony, I’m black, I have friends, and I didn’t do anything to you,” Jones says.

Moments later, Jones headbutts the vehicle, appearing to put a dent in the hood, prompting officers to move Jones into the police cruiser as they try to calm him down.

Police were initially called to Caesars Palace on the morning of September 24 in response to a report of a domestic disturbance. Jones’s fiancée, Jessie Moses, told police that Jones put his hands on her, but that the incident “wasn’t too physical.” This coincided with the police report.

In the police report, Moses was seen with blood on his clothes and a lump of dried blood on his lip. The report also described Moses as “scared” to talk about Jones.

In December, Jones reached a plea deal with prosecutors, which resulted in the domestic violence charge being dismissed, according to TMZ. He also did not contest a misdemeanor charge of destruction of property.

