The arrests of the “no vax” who threatened with death the prime minister of Saxony

German police on Wednesday arrested six people accused of participating in a Telegram chat openly discussing killing the prime minister of Saxony Michael Kretschmer, the head of the autonomous government of one of the states into which the territory of Germany is divided. The arrests took place in Dresden, the capital of Saxony.

In a statement, police said the arrested people were part of a “no vax” chat of about a hundred members, in which content was posted that violently criticized the coronavirus restrictions, even those recently introduced to counteract the diffusion of the omicron variant. The police added that they considered the group’s plans to kill Kretschmer “and other members of the government of Saxony” to be concrete, not least because some of the group’s participants had met live to discuss it.

The police also carried out some searches in which they found weapons, although it is not yet clear what type.

Saxony is one of the German states where the vaccination rate is lowest – currently at around 62 percent, the second lowest figure after Thuringia – and has seen a sharp increase in coronavirus positive cases in recent weeks. . One of the reasons is the lack of trust of the inhabitants of the state towards the state authorities: a widespread characteristic also in other German states that before the collapse of the Berlin Wall were part of the German Democratic Republic (East Germany).

– Read also: What will Angela Merkel do now?

For months, protests, including violent ones, have been held in Dresden against the restrictions imposed at local and federal levels. Last week about thirty far-right and “no vax” activists attended a torchlight procession under the house of the Health Minister of Saxony, Petra Köpping, expressed by the Social Democrats. The participants were then stopped and identified by the police.

At the start of the pandemic, the Saxon government and Kretschmer had taken a cautious approach on restrictions against the coronavirus. Kretschmer, who is 47 years old and part of the CDU, the party of former Chancellor Angela Merkel, has however gradually changed his mind and in recent weeks was one of the first prime ministers to ban Christmas markets in his state, among other things. .

The arrests of some members of the Telegram chat took place about a week after the TV publishes ZDF he had talked about the group in a much discussed report.

The story has reopened the debate both on the dangers of “no vax” groups, especially those who join forces with far-right movements, and on the freedom these groups enjoy on Telegram. The newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung wrote that the group that planned to assassinate Kretschmer and other members of the government “is just the tip of the iceberg” of similar chats that can be found on Telegram, a Russian online messaging app that is also often used in Italy by ” no vax ”to exchange information and communicate the date and place of their events.

On Monday, the Minister of the Interior of the new federal government led by Olaf Scholz, Nancy Faeser, announced the opening of two ministerial inquiries against Telegram on the alleged violation of the recent German law against the hate speech and disinformation on social networks, which, however, is not clear if it can also be applied to Telegram.