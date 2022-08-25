The arrival of 5G technology is revolutionizing the field of medicine in the world

The development process of 5G technologythe fifth generation of mobile networks, is focused on improve people’s liveswhich has already been achieved, in the current times the world is going through, the covid-19 pandemic, opened the door to improve the so-called telemedicine.

for many months people were afraid of physical contactbut there was always the need for power access health serviceswhich is why the process of migrating from face-to-face to virtuality began, there were many the doctors who chose to carry out their consultations through mobile devices.

But it’s not just about medical care, telemedicine consists of the application from technology to human health, through the implementation of Information and communication technologies (ICTs) to provide and receive specialized medical care from distance.

With the contribution that will generate development in projects such as artificial intelligencethe internet of things, industry 4.0, robotics and will improve the connectivity of the new 5G networksthereby guaranteeing the World Health Organization (WHO) will make a very big contribution in different fields of science.

As published by the WHO, these are 3 contributions will make 5G technology to specialized medicine:

Tele-assisted surgeries

One of the most important advances of telemedicine is to provide specialists with the power intervene in proceedings remotelybut the main difficulty presented by this procedure was the bad connections in the network, a problem that will be solved with the arrival of 5G.

which will allow specialists around the world participate in any surgical procedure without being in person in the operating roomeither through supervision or hanging on to any colleague, but also with possible scientific advances could get to operate on patients by means of remotely manipulated instruments.

Patient monitoring through smart garments

wearables or smart garments are devices that patients can use and that guarantees a constant monitoring of the state of health, for example, one of the most common is the smart watch that monitors vital signs when performing any physical activity.

So doctors hope implementation of better technology allows them to carry out a better follow-up of the patients who they prefer to be served remotelyenhancing aspects such as constant analysis of vital signswarning of critical states or the ease of drug administration.

robotic surgery

The use of robotics in surgical processes have already been implemented, using mechanical arms that intervene on patients, but it is progress that has been delayed due to the shortcomings of the current connection networks, but with the implementation of this new technology facilitate robotic surgery processes.

Not directly related to remote surgeryis carried out by a specialist anywhere in the world, focuses on operations executed only by devices adapted from some kind of artificial intelligence; however, for what is required a precision that se can be affected by poor connections.