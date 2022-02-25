The arrival of a DANA could reduce the drought that Spain is experiencing

Spain registers its worst hydrological data according to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), with 41% less rainfall since last October 1, which means that it could be one of the three or four driest years since they began to record data in 1961. The arrival of an isolated depression at high levels will increase the probability of showers and rains, which will alleviate the areas with the greatest water deficit.

DANA is expected to continue moving from the west of the Canary Islands towards the island of Madeira and the southwest of the Peninsula. It could cause some instability and be accompanied by mud rains that will mainly affect the south of the country. However, according to Aemet, DANA is not expected to cause strong storms or snow at low levels.

The DANA reaches the Peninsula at the same time as an Atlantic front “with weak rainfall in the extreme north of the Peninsula,” reports the State Meteorological Agency. Starting today, temperatures will begin to drop, giving way to winter weather in Galicia, the Cantabrian area and western Andalusia.





The Vanguard/Agencies

The drop in height, which “will produce scattered rains and showers in much of the southern half of the peninsula”, according to Aemet, could be accompanied by suspended dust, which would cause mud rains. On the other hand, the snow level “will drop to 900/1,200 m in the north, 1,400/1,800 m in the center and 1,600/2,000 m in the southeast”.

The drop in temperatures could be up to ten degrees less in the east of the peninsula and the rainfall will move eastward, notably affecting Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura, Andalusia, the Region of Murcia, the Valencian Community and some areas of Balearics.