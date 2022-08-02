the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo conditioned to Griezmann?

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: the “Little sister” interview with Geyoro, Karchaoui and Périsset!

Pending departure and absent from Manchester United’s pre-season tour, Cristiano Ronaldo has been in the news in Spain for a few days and the birth of the rumor sending him to Atletico Madrid. If Diego Simeone’s club seems to be the only one interested in an arrival of CR7, the operation could be complicated to carry out. Indeed, Mundo Deportivo explains that in addition to its undesirables such as Alvaro Morata or Saul Niguez, the Colchonero club should get rid of Antoine Griezmann and his substantial salary to consider welcoming Ronaldo.

Griezmann to Italy?

Contested since his mixed return to Madrid, Antoine Griezmann can always count on “El Cholo” who advises him as an important member of his team. However, if it is to make room for the man with 6 Golden Balls, the French international will have to leave the Spanish capital. Something to catch the eye of AC Milan. We learn that the reigning Italian Champion would carefully follow the soap opera “CR7 at Atletico” and could approach the 2018 World Champion.