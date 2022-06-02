Entertainment

The arrival of Dr. Strange 2 on Disney + is confirmed

For a couple of weeks it has been rumored that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness It’s coming to Disney+ later this month. Well, Marvel has decided to remove any doubt, and has confirmed that the leaked information is accurate, and this tape will be available on the streaming platform in a couple of weeks.

Through his official Twitter account, it has been confirmed that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnesswhich premiered on May 4 in theaters, Coming to Disney+ on June 22. Let’s remember that Disney movies enjoy an exclusivity in cinemas for 45 days.

During this time, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness managed to collect more than $ 879 million dollars at the worldwide box officepositioning this film as one of the most successful of 2022. Recall that during the pandemic, Disney premiered Black Widow in theaters and streaming, to experience the premium payment model on Disney +. However, this resulted in a lawsuit by Scarlett Johansson.

Thus, It is certain that we will never again see simultaneous releases in theaters and streaming of Marvel movies and, after seeing the profits from the latest movies, they don’t need to do it anymore. On related topics, here’s what the post-credits scenes mean Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Similarly, the screenwriter of the film talks about the deleted scenes.

Although I know that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has several problems, I would like to see the movie again, so I can see all the good and bad that is here, and thanks to Disney + I can do it from the comfort of my armchair.

Via: Marvel Studios.

