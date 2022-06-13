the arrival of Lewandowski would cost the place of a star – Foot11.com

Luis Campos, the new sports adviser to PSG, is on all fronts. He would also have positioned himself on Robert Lewandowski, just that. But the arrival of the Pole would cost the place of a MNM star. More

Bisbilles between Lewandowski and Bayern

It is an idyll that ends in a difficult way. Wishing to leave Bayern Munich, Robert Lewandowski does not hesitate to proclaim it from the rooftops. For their part, the Bavarians do not intend to let their best player slip away so easily. As a result, his hypothetical departure this summer will not be really easy, despite the plethora of candidates for his signature.

Robert Lewandowski is courted by all of Europe (Iconsport)

At the forefront of its contenders is FC Barcelona. The culé club would have already agreed with the Polish center forward for a three-season contract. In Catalonia, Robert Lewandowski would receive net emoluments of 12 million annually. All that remains is to agree with Bayern, which does not seem like an easy task.

PSG ready to spoil the party

A state of affairs that could push another team to rush into the breach. Indeed, according to information from the newspaper The Team, PSG would like to jump on this opportunity. Bayern apparently won’t negotiate below 40 million euros for their artificer. For the time being, FC Barcelona is only offering 32 million euros. Luis Campos obviously appreciates the profile of the former Borussen. Above all, the capital club has no player in this register and his arrival could provide real offensive diversity.

It is quite easy to imagine PSG aligning itself with such a financial request. Problem, if this transfer were to materialize, the red and blue offensive sector would be somewhat bottled. And that’s why The Team informs us that one of the front superstars could suffer from the arrival of Robert Lewandowski. Whether Kylian Mbappé or Lionel Messi, their status will not be questioned, informs us the sports newspaper. On the other hand, Neymar Jr could well have something to worry about. Because yes, if a sale seems slightly complicated for the time being, the suitors not being legion, seeing him take his place on the bench of substitutes seems to be a tad more credible option…