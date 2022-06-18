The arrival of Lionel Messi at Paris Saint Germain has considerably increased the exchanges of the #PSG token | PSG, Socios

Sports fan tokens are a real hit with investors and PSG are making the most of it. Fan tokens depicting the capital club’s football stars have become very popular.

The Paris Saint Germain (PSG) token registered total sales volume of $15.36 billion as of June 14. This is also a significant boost to fan token sales. Earlier in the year, in March, Paris Saint Germain recorded fan token sales of $3.51 billion. However, the numbers saw a slight dip in May, when sales hit $2.87 billion.

This last step placed Paris Saint Germain ahead of others football fan clubs such as Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Manchester City, AC Milan, FC Barcelona, ​​ASRoma, Inter Milan, Valencia CF, Galatasaray and Arsenal.

PSG launched its fan token in partnership with Socios in February 2020. At the time, Marc Armstrong, Chief Partnership Officer of PSG, commented:

“Paris Saint-Germain is determined to take advantage of the opportunities that cryptocurrencies can provide. This game-changing technology will have a big impact on the club’s overall business strategy and how we engage with our fans.”

The reason for the dazzling success of PSG

One of the defining factors for PSG fans is Lionel Messi’s move from FC Barcelona to Paris Saint Germain in August 2021. The player arrived free at PSG and signed a two-year contract. Messi may also decide to extend his contract for the third year. The football star receives a salary of 30 million dollars, plus bonuses. Messi’s arrival at PSG brought all the attention to the football club, allowing it to capitalize on its sale of fan tokens.

“There was a 343% increase from $539.09 million in March 2021 to $2.39 billion in April 2021. Sales peaked in May and at the end of the fifth month of 2021, the volume was $1.74 billion. In August, token sales reached an all-time high of $4.19 billion, which corresponded to a market cap of around $93.05 million.”

It will be interesting to see if PSG can continue their runaway success amid the downturn in the cryptocurrency market.