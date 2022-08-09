The arrival of Marcos Alonso to Barcelona, ​​an exercise in patience

Mark Alonso wants to play in Barcelona and the bara wants to join the Spanish side of the Chelsea. The Catalan club and the defender want to link their destinations and that has become clear again in the meeting that several Barça executives have had with their agent today. The agreement is practically complete, but the announcement of his arrival will take a while yet. the club is pending the OK of LaLiga to the inscriptions of the registrations and officials to continue with the operations you have lined up.

The player has already taken a step forward to show that he wants to be a Barça player and hence I did not play last weekend with Chelsea. Marcos Alonso, who will not stop working with the London team until the deal is finalized, assumes that his arrival at Spotify Camp Nou it’s just a matter of time, probably just a few days. In fact, at the summit held in recent hours between those responsible for the technical area and their representatives, Bara has asked for a little more patience. Xavi he wants him, but the intention is to register the signed players and then announce their incorporation. And the Barcelona hope to do both very soon.

The contacts for the arrival of the versatile and veteran defender, he is 31 years old, are on the right track and are constant, but there are still some fringes, in addition to the approval of LaLiga, to be resolved. Mark Alonzo, that he will be linked for two or three seasons -it remains to be specified-, he has one more year of contract with the Chelsea and, as commented in England, the operation will be around 10 million euros. Set blue He has pretty much assumed his departure, but he wants to make some cash with it.

Gavi

In the entity they have also asked the Andalusian midfielder for a little patience because the agreement for its renewal is also total for a few weeks now and its official status is pending also of the OK of LaLiga. But there is no problem in the negotiation, as, for now, there is not with Marcos Alonso either.

Pjanic

The midfielder’s agent is the same as the Mark Alonso. The Bosnian international does not have his future assured in the Spotify Camp Noualthough in recent weeks he has convinced Xavi. Despite his good performance, however, his continuity is not clear since there is a lot of competition in the midfield and he will not have many minutes.