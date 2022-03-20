The arrival of Nicolás Larcamón is approved

The team has already given the go-ahead for the arrival of Larcamón to América in the Opening Tournament of the MX League 2022.

The arrival of Nicolás Larcamón to America It seems like a matter of time. After several days with the rumor at its peak and with the statements of the coach himself, within the squad the go-ahead has already been given for the Argentine to take the reins of the team for the 2022 Opening Tournament.

In Coapa, a change of scenery is needed, since so far the team is in penultimate place in the 2022 Liga MX position table and that suggests that perhaps the departure of Santiago Solari was a mistake. Even so, time cannot be turned back and now it is time to plan the future in the best way, therefore, savior kings I declare that he likes the idea of ​​Nicolás being his coach again.

“I have a lot of respect for Professor Nico, personally he gave me a lot of confidence, great things were done and now that it sounds like coming here, personally, well, if it has to happen, hopefully it will happen. Whether it’s him or another coach or Fer (Ortiz), the truth is that it comes more from us, the players, to make a great project and that the championship be given“Chava Reyes commented in an interview with ESPN.

Is Larcamón a ‘small’ technical director for America?

After Adrián Chávez’s criticism of the Puebla coach, assuring that he does not have the level or experience to lead the Águilas, Salvador Reyes assured Nicholas has the capacity to make the azulcrema first team play well.

“I think it has already been seen he has made his team work very well (Puebla), (displaying) a good soccer and me, personally, every time I have to face them or him, it’s nice, it’s good and thank God I’ve been given things against Puebla“, he expressed.

