The arrival of tapering and the Bitcoin frenzy tell us that panic can break out on the stock market

Stock exchanges continue to rise. Each week ends substantially in the positive and the uptrend seems endless.

Negative news also creates a ripple on the charts that lasts for a couple of days but then it all comes back into the ranks. The supply chain crisis is a momentary headache. No one cares about the rise in energy prices. Inflation, let’s pretend it’s transitory. Evergrande creates just a couple of days of flex, immediately recovered. The Facebook scandal ditto. In short, the bags have to go up and that’s it. But all this serenity is probably only apparent. Wouldn’t it be so strange if they were the last profit-taking before the tapering season that starts in November or December. No binding decision was made at the last Fed meeting. But the minutes clearly show that tapering should begin between November and December.

Apparent calm but dangerous

So if the stock market is going up it is right to take advantage of the last upside opportunities before the dreaded tapering. On the other hand, the Bitcoin frenzy shows that investors are already starting to move elsewhere and that the tapering-era stock market is infinitely less attractive. than that of infinite quantitative easing. We will see and every prediction is always susceptible to being disproved. But we believe that the beginning of tapering will change the mood of the markets a lot and could do so in a rather severe way. We do not think the idea that the fact that the stock market is going up proves that he has accepted and digested tapering does not seem persuasive.

Obviously it could be, but it could also be that we are preparing to leave the shores of Wall Street, without wanting to miss the last profit opportunities.

And then from tomorrow we can all start investing in crypto or something else.