the arrival of the new Apostolic Visitor in the sign of Mary

It is particular how the succession of events linked to Medjugorje bear the sign of Our Lady, just note the latest events, all of which took place on the occasion of important Marian anniversaries.

Beginning with the announcement of the appointment of the new Apostolic Visitor on behalf of the Vatican, in place of the late Mons. Hoser.

Mary’s hand on Medjugorje

It was November 27, 2021, the feast of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal appeared to Santa Caterina Labouré in Rue du Bac in Paris, when the news arrived from the Vatican Press Room which reversed the fate of Medjugorje that many believed had now ended up in oblivion.

Pope Francis unexpectedly appoints the new envoy in place of Mons.Henryk Hoser, who died on August 13, 2021 in Warsaw, in the person of Mons.Aldo Cavalli, Archbishop of Vibo Valenzia, former Apostolic Nuncio in the Netherlands, with the mandate of Apostolic Visitor with special assignment for the parish of Medjugorje , for an indefinite period in the name of the Holy See.

To Mons. Cavalli the continuation of the important mission carried out in Medjugorje is entrusted with great dedication by Archbishop Hoser.

And here it is her arrival takes place on 11 February 2022, on the occasion of the anniversary of the first apparition of the Madonna to Saint Bernadette in Lourdes.

Impossible not to notice Maria’s hand which always accompanies the events of Medjugorje.

Mons. Cavalli he will celebrate his first Mass in the church of San GiacomoSunday 13 February 2022 at 11 am, together with the parishioners and pilgrims who continue to arrive in Medjugorje from all over the world, despite the pandemic.

Who is the new Apostolic Visitor?

Mons. Aldo Cavalli was born on 18 October 1946 in Lecco. He was ordained a priest of the Diocese of Bergamo on March 18, 1971. After which he taught literature at the seminary, during this period he completed his studies in Political Science. at the Catholic University. Since 1975 he has attended the Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy in Rome, crowning his career with a specialist degree in Theology and Ecclesiastical Law.

He has served in various nunciatures as secretary and in the Secretariat of State of the Holy See. He was ordained Bishop on August 26, 1996 in the Cathedral of Bergamo. Apostolic Nuncio in Chile, Colombia, Malta and Libya and again in the Netherlands. He is also Permanent Representative of the Holy See to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

They know each other about him his firm and clear positions in defense of marriage formed by a man and a woman, of the right of a child to grow up in a family consisting of a mother and a father.

Furthermore, something not at all obviousbelieves in the existence of the devil on which he expresses himself in these terms: “It is impressive how this terrible being comes to us. People who allow themselves to be tempted say yes to the devil, not to God, and then they are ruined ”.

We wholeheartedly wish Bishop Cavalli a good start in his new mission in Medjugorje.

