The arrogance of a director, shame!

The misplaced irony used by the director of Sportitalia, Michele Crisciello, in talking about tennis, the Australian Open and Matteo Berrettini’s next match against Rafa Nadal makes Paolo Bertolucci burst out: “Lack of respect for world-class sports champions. Shame!!”.

Matteo Berrettini is in the semifinals at the Australian Open and against Rafa Nadal – a totem of world tennis – goes out on the court to write another beautiful page of international sport. Friday 28 January, at 4.30 in the morning, whoever can will stay glued in front of the TV to watch a historic match for our country. Those who can, while traveling to work, school, university will curse the gray areas that make the streaming of the meeting skip. Who can, even if he is not passionate, will cheer for Matteo anyway.

The Italian, who is currently sixth in the Top 10 of the ATP Ranking, will try to beat the Spaniard (fifth), to give himself another dream performance after the battle of nerves against Monfils, to make us scream “siìììììì” with every stroke. while the aroma of coffee spreads inside the house, to conquer a success that would be crazy, never before in the history of tricolor and world championship tennis. It will be like Italy beating Spain and going to the final at Wembley and who knows that “it’s coming Rome”, used by the Azzurri to take revenge on the English who already gave them up for defeat, may not bring good to the Capitoline tennis player. Maybe he will return to Rome and hold a trophy in his hand. And even if it fails, it still deserves a big round of applause. It will be on the shields.

Michele Crisciello, director of Sportitalia, in all likelihood will not even give the news. Judging by the irony that appears out of place, by the role of irreverent contrary bastian who plays off the cuff (but the timing of the jokes is wrong), perhaps he will tackle the topic in passing, on the sidelines of some chatter and market bombs.

Just listen to the dialogue while connecting the most recent broadcast to understand why Paolo Bertolucci reacted in such a piquant way to that show that aired as a sketch, on the eve of a crucial and very important match. Golden arm, so the former tennis player was defined for his talent and today commentator on tv, he blurts out. On social networks, he shares his disdain for that attitude: “The arrogance of a director … disrespect towards world-class sports champions. Shame !!”.

Paolo Bertolucci’s piqued reply to Michele Crisciello’s “arrogance” on the Australian Open and Matteo Berrettini’s match.

What had Crisciello said? Activate the rewind and go back to the moment of the transmission in which the connection with a brand linked to betting begins. There is talk of the Australian Open and the great anticipation for Berrettini’s match against Nadal. And attacks: “We don’t give a damn, I tell you – he replies to the reporter during the broadcast -. What is this presumption? The Australian Open …”. When asked about the precedents between Berrettini and Nadal, he continues in the performance. “I don’t know and I don’t even care. I can’t care less”. And again, expressing feigned amazement at the victories and the qualification of the Italian, he says: “But then Berrettini went on, are you telling me?”.

The highest and lowest moment at the same time is when in the studio the guests, who are playing the game, joke and suggest that to see the match against Nadal he must get up early … around 5 in the morning. “If I wake up I fall asleep after three seconds – says Crisciello – to see that ball that goes back and forth for seven hours”. Bertolucci astounds and presses the director of Sportitalia on social media by writing to him directly. She tags him on Twitter and tells him: “Just to inform you dear Director that I fell asleep seeing Milan-Juventus and thinking it was 9pm!”. Curtain, all to drink hot tea (or coffee).