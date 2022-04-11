The art of caring for a patient in 15 minutes, to be debated at the Congress of Advances in Medicine

🔊 Listen to the note

Guadalajara Jalisco.

Taking advantage of 15 minutes to care for a patient, getting the person to take the indicated medicine and integrating technical and human quality are examples of art in medicine.

The President of the Mexican Academy of Medical Writers, Alberto Lifshitz Guinzberg, gave the master lecture “Knowledge and Magic: Contemporary Reflections on the Art of Medicine”, at the XXIII International Congress Advances in Medicine (CIAM), held at the Santander Performing Arts Ensemble.

Among the topics of clinical art is that of taking advantage of the 15 minutes that in some institutions “bureaucratic” doctors are given to care for each patient.

The doctor also addressed the issue of adherence to treatments because the doctor is used to giving instructions to the patientbut the truth is that people do not follow the recommendations, and although they have the right not to do so, the effectiveness cannot be guaranteed.

He explained that a series of systems have been generated to ensure therapeutic adherence. For example, that the patient signs an agreement, agree with the family member to spy on him, place an electronic device in the bottle so that every time he takes out a tablet it is recorded, measure blood levels, among other measures, but the truth is that the best way to achieve this adherence is appropriate communication with the patient.

“Tuberculosis is a curable disease, but the key element for it to be curable is consistency in treatment for many months and then many cases failed because patients did not follow treatment and in hypertension I gave the example that perhaps 40 % of hypertensive patients follow their prescription and 60% do not follow it, they abandon it, they look for other ways to manage their hypertension”.

But that is also a failure of the medical profession, because the doctors have not convinced them to discipline themselves. It means that they have not understood or believed them.

In addition, the clinical art includes giving technical and human quality in the treatment of the patient.

“There is a trend, for example, in the United States. I mean, I’m not going to criticize North American doctors, but I am criticizing many of them because the important thing is the technical, what they know: this is your turn and you have to take this, without any dialogue or breaking the news: well, you have two months of life, without reflecting on the psychological damage they are causing… So, I think that technical quality is not enough”.