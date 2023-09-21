The art of genius vs. fighting hysteria

The label of “genius” in the music industry is as much desired as it is envied and criticized. However, understanding how and to whom that label is given is as difficult as defining the concept of talent. But one thing is clear: This does not apply equally to men and women.

In the 18th century, Kant was one of the first to theorize about talent in the arts. according to him, Genius was a category that applied to someone who had the ability to produce something original and valuable Without following pre-established rules or methods.

i.e, Artistic talent was a combination of innate talent and technical skill,

‘The Great Gatsby’ author F. Scott Fitzgerald defined “Genius” as a person capable of seeing the world in a unique way and expressing it through art.,

However, the concept of creative genius emerged in the Renaissance with Da Vinci, Michelangelo, and Raphael.

However, these definitions were created by men and for men. It alienated them and defined them in a world in which women existed only as extensions of them.

In 1929 Virginia Woolf wrote an essay titled ‘A Room of One’s Own’, in which she argued that women were systematically excluded from the literary world and other creative spaces. In the text he uses the metaphor of “a room of his own” to talk about the importance of financial independence Secrets to acquiring talent in writing.

That is, he proposed a twist on the gender roles of the time.

Even Woolf was aware that women’s talent would not only be accepted differently by men, but would require different conditions to develop.

talent as license

The idea of ​​genius developed in a context in which men monopolized artistic and intellectual production, which has had an impact on the self-perception of artists to this day.

The masculine vision of genius is also a license they give themselves, and are given, for unlimited eccentricity. Because, of course, to impose restrictions on them would be to limit their creativity and, therefore, the work that they can entrust to us.

But what happens when a woman develops a view of the world that conflicts with societal norms?

Social norms play a fundamental role for humans: They regulate behavior, establish roles, facilitate interactions, prevent conflicts, and act as a social control mechanism.,

Let’s dwell on that last point for a moment.

The rules sanction “inappropriate” behavior. However, talent licensing has never protected women.

If we transgress by creating, we are inadequate; If they do, they are misunderstood.

The practice of smashing instruments at rock concerts became popular during the sixties and seventies. This was the era that gave us the many photos of Pete Townshend, lead guitarist of The Who, smashing his guitar on stage, or Kurt Cobain and Jimi Hendrix, who periodically destroyed their instruments or had their instruments named after them. Tore the clothes. Emotion.

When that internal reaction, or unexpected action, comes from a woman, the reaction is different. They put us in a box of desirable notions to make it less inconvenient, less noisy and easier to watch.

It seems like a bad joke when men say that women have “bad” natures, just because. We were pushed into the category of genius, the negative connotation of which took away our ability to be recognized as geniuses.

Simone de Beauvoir says this in ‘The Second Sex’ Patriarchal society has perpetuated the idea that talent is an exclusively masculine traitDue to which women were kept out of this category.

Although in the Renaissance these geniuses were associated with divine intervention, they are now believed to be, in fact, divine intervention on Earth. For example, Kanye West has said this in several interviews and in his song I Am God. In fact he considers himself God.

His megalomaniacal outbursts have also been attributed to a mental disorder. But psychiatric categories have not been so kind to women.

Ever since the concept of “hysteria” was born, we have been confused.

Hysteria originated as a medical term to talk about “symptoms” or “disorders” that were thought to be related to the uterus. ,hystera In ancient Greek it means womb).

During the Middle Ages and Renaissance, medical methods began to be developed to “cure hysteria”, but never to treat mad genius.

Although there is more and more discussion on the Internet about mental illnesses and neurodivergence (often linked to the erratic behavior of “geniuses”), the first option for women is always the same: hysteria.

Because it is easier to distort normal sentiments and delegitimize the female experience than to recognize our agency while creating it.

You just have to search the news section How many women in the history of art have been called “talented” in music and compare the numbers.

While Kanye is a misunderstood genius, everyone is telling Britney Spears to get immediate psychiatric care.

And the issue here is not that one needs it and the other does not. The thing is, this attitude is the reason the pop princess had to take excessive medication as a child and suffer the consequences that are evident today.

In 2007, “Britney had a mental breakdown” in the media. In February she lost custody of her children, which caused her to suffer very severe depressive and anxious crises, and in April her father decided to request temporary guardianship of her. We already know how it ended.

The global reaction to the mental health crisis of one of the most innovative figures in pop that decade was harassment, stigma and media humiliation.

Meanwhile, the same year Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards and nobody did anything, Eminem again went to rehab and temporarily retired from music, joining The Libertines. Pete Doherty went in and left frequent rehab and legal action problems but he recovered from that “bump” and remains the musical talent of the 2000s.

Britney, Amy Winehouse and many others were transformed into problem women. Due to that deficiency he lost his life.

Madness and genius have gone together for centuries. However, while in men it means extraordinary sensitivity, an impressionable way of seeing the world, justified even by addictions, in women these concepts stop holding hands to unite us into one.

Because Violent speeches are allowed in the name of talent, Abuse, harassment, but nothing is allowed in the name of hysteria.

