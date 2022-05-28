The art of Giorgio Armani through his beautiful sketches

His seal is easy to recognize. Giorgio Armani has always opted for straight lines, sobriety and elegance without sacrificing comfort.. The identity made in Italy It is etched in its history and today it remains a great reference in the fashion industry. His designs are artworks and its creation process as well. Just take a look at his delicate sketches which, in an artistic context, are worthy of being displayed in a museum.

The sketch is the way to capture ideas, correct mistakes and try new things. In an interview, Armani revealed that if he had not been a designer, “he would have been a film director.” So much so that the work prior to making a design, Armani performs a kind of story board. And for sample, the dress that Nicole Kidman wore at this year’s Oscar gala.

Each drawing expresses a feeling of beauty in which each material and each detail are a reflection of an original fusion of creativity and craftsmanship.

His empire includes not only clothing brands (Armani Privé, Giorgio Armani, Emporio Armani… in total there are ten firms that he has in his portfolio), but also inspirational delicacies that address other worlds, such as interior decoration or flowers. . He boasts of having built a universe and is also a true fashion artist.

“Nowadays, clothing has become a whole language. We use it as a means of communication when we work and have fun. It is an expression of our individuality, not an imposition. It is a victory shared by men and women”, declared the designer in the documentary fatto Milano, by Martin Scorsese. The two have been close friends for years.

This July Armani will be 88 years old and is still on the cutting edge of fashion. Returning to the Oscars, she dressed 30 guests for the occasion. Behind the flashes are more than 8,000 employees, 623 stores in the world and nearly 1,600 million euros in revenue in the last year.

Armani Museum/Silos

Many of these sketches are on display at the Armani/Silos Museum, it is in Milan and has been owned by the designer since 2015.

Giorgio Armani explains that this museum was born out of necessity. «Fashion, which seems to want to live in an eternal present, needs to reflect on itself and on its own roots in order to face the future».

The designer details that through this reflection process it can be verified that fashion often anticipates important social changes. “Remembering how we were in the past can help us understand what we might be in the future.”