The Art of Interviewing and the Rock of Stones

In a storm of events, this column coincides with pieces of the results of the PASO elections and the overwhelming vote for candidate Javier Miley. Since this is not a place for political analysis, but for interconnections in contemporary culture, the topic slipped in with star Lali Esposito’s tweet expressing her concern about the election result and the anxious consultation she awaits. There was a silent response from the candidate. Ignite the spark of his speech. Then, the column was supposed to be based on Miley’s indifference to the actress and singer’s statements about a new presence of the Rolling Stones in Argentine politics. That he didn’t know her, that he didn’t consume popular music, that his thing was the Rolling Stones and opera, as he said. The Stones again, like that photo with Menem that looked like it came off the Riojan cover dirty workOr later with Macri, coincidentally or not, embedded in Argentine power.

The topic of this column could have been Miley’s telling of the difference between pop and the place of popular and classic rock (as that’s what the Stones are, as well as avant-garde artists popular in at least the 68-73 phase). As the consumption of exclusivity in 2023. The use of the very popular Stones returned them to a niche they had occupied in Buenos Aires until at least the early 80s, believe it or not. It was no longer rock star photos of sitting presidents that filled stadiums, but the candidate who received the most votes in the primaries used them to distance themselves from a fruitless controversy (more to discuss as were not important things) presenting them as examples of the opposite of music that he has decided to ignore and that he calls “popular” such as this, English neo rock and roll. As Caetano Veloso put it, He was not. Well time passes and the stones not only remain but also change shape (to attack). they are now rendered as flavor Proud To distance itself from the 21st century pop singer styled as Miley Cyrus (Miley Cyrus?) on the same level as opera.

This column was derailed from its original purpose by an excellent interview given to the candidate with the most votes by Samuel Gelblung on Tuesday night’s Chronica cable signal. The Gelblung is of the same age as the Stones and, like them, has the tastes of the Devil and the old (if he does not allow himself to fall into some euphemism about the passage of time). So the topic of this column is not so much Miley and the Stones and their relationship with the power and the people in Argentina, or if the candidate is a popular opponent because he disapproves of Lali or if Lali is a civil rights hero because of a tweet and not Anything similar. The subject is the art of interviewing. At sunset, an art of retreat. Yes, as much as the Stones or Bob Dylan or Paul McCartney (but the Stones are still the bad guys, always). Who interviews a man who barely forty-eight hours later brings in an endorsement at the ballot box?

Rather than seek the jittery side, the libertine’s easy target, Chiche Gelblung chooses to envelop her in an intimacy in which the candidate feels comfortable enough to slide down a square slide where sand is not always expected in a fall.

“Do you have parents?” This animal-question is unexpected. The candidate says yes. “Did he call on Sunday to congratulate you?” major surgery. The candidate says that he does not know; that he has many messages on his phone; What can happen; what can be done; The Gelblung who does not know is surprised and the candidate is perplexed. But there is no possible excuse here. Parents are not going to win the “culture battle”. Only the candidate does not know whether they have called him or not. And Chiche, like a loache in Luna Park, dodges and kills, caresses with barbed wire gloves. You don’t need to do anything more. Ask and wait. He strikes again, exposing the wounds. There’s no show like a good interview, just as there’s no rock like the Stones (Beatle consensus notwithstanding). For the record, we don’t talk about politics here.

