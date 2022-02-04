“The art of light”, the Musée de la Photographie in Nice dedicates an exhibition to Studio Harcourt (Photo) – Montecarlonews.it

The Musée de la Photographie Charles Nègre of Nice proposes, until May 22, 2022, the exhibition “Harcourt Study. The Art de la Lumière“.

Monica Belluci © Studio Harcourt

Since its creation in 1934, the Harcourt Studio, out of time and fashions, has preserved and cultivated the fundamental values ​​that have determined its success and fame: the need for excellence, respect for aesthetics and French elegance.

Laeticia Casta © Studio Harcourt

Imagined by Cosette Harcourt, an exceptional, modern and boldly avant-garde woman, the Studio was born from the collaboration with Robert Ricci and the Lacroix brothers.

Vincent Lindon © Studio Harcourt

Studio Harcourt harks back to the glamorous roots of the golden age of French black and white cinema. Unique images that hide a story, an emotion, a skilful alchemy of chiaroscuro.

Carole Bouquet © Studio Harcourt

Often imitated, but never equaled, the Harcourt style has established itself as a guarantee of eternity, an iconographic reference that, over the years, has become one of a kind.





Keanu Reeves © Studio Harcourt

A real institution now recognized as the “Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant”, the “signature” Harcourt is part of the collective unconscious and continues its search for eternity, leaving its mark on the imagination of time.

Pictorial memory of the great artistic, cultural and political characters of the twentieth century, the legend imposes itself as a testimony, challenging the passage of time.



Clara Luciani © Studio Harcourt

There Galerie du Musée de la Photographie Charles Nègre is located at Place Pierre Gautier 1 in the Vieux Nice.