The article that made Elizabeth Holmes famous and which could now lead to her condemnation

“This CEO is bloodthirsty” was the cover title with which the American magazine in June 2014 Fortune had told with notable emphasis the story of Elizabeth Holmes, CEO of the Theranos company. At that time Theranos seemed on the verge of revolutionizing healthcare with a new device capable of carrying out hundreds of tests using a single drop of blood, but later it turned out to be “the biggest scam in Silicon Valley”.

The article by Fortune contributed to the growth of Theranos, but now it could favor the condemnation of its creator. Holmes, 37, is on federal trial in San Jose, California, on charges of lying and deceiving clients and investors for years. The trial began on 8 September and is in the final stages: the sentence could arrive on Monday. If convicted, Holmes faces up to 20 years in prison. The testimony and tapes provided by Roger Parloff, the author of the article, were important in the trial to try to demonstrate how Holmes would have deceived investors.

When it came out, the article by Fortune attracted a lot of attention to Theranos and turned its young CEO, then 30, into a Silicon Valley celebrity.

Theranos’ technology had been peddled by Holmes as revolutionary: the company had built a machine the size of an old desktop computer that made it possible to do blood tests by taking a blood sample from a fingertip from patients. What it promised to do was actually revolutionary: the fact that it needed so little blood and that it was so small made it possible to imagine a future in which to do blood tests with great ease and therefore also with great frequency, allowing to monitor effectively. and big savings are the values ​​in the blood of sick people but also of healthy ones.

Theranos’ technology, Holmes said, could carry out up to two hundred different tests with a drop of blood, including those for HIV, blood type, and for viruses of any kind.

Seven years after its publication, it is clear that at the time the article by Fortune was based on inaccurate verification of Holmes’ claims: it was never doubted that it was indeed possible to perform 200 different types of tests with a single drop of blood. In 2015 Parloff himself wrote an essay to admit that he was deceived when he wrote the article on Theranos.

In the 2014 article Parloff merely wrote that “the way in which Theranos does all these incredible feats is a trade secret” and that the progress made over its competitors was the result of “chemistry optimization” and greater ability to do so. take advantage of software to allow analysis methods to work even with small sample volumes.

“It sounds incredible,” Parloff told Holmes in an interview recorded and reproduced during the trial. Indeed, as investigators investigating Theranos later said, Holmes’s claims were not credible.

Other newspapers like Forbes, the New Yorker and USA Today they dedicated several articles to Holmes, and various radio and television networks, such as NPR, Fox Business, CNN, CNBC and CBS News they made services to tell the story of Theranos. In November 2015, however, Holmes was awarded the magazine’s “Women of the Year Award” Glamor, which every year rewards women who have distinguished themselves in the world of entertainment, fashion, politics and business.

Things changed in October of the same year, when the Wall Street Journal revealed all the falsehoods that Holmes and the former general and operational director of Theranos, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, had told up to that moment: first of all the absolute ineffectiveness of the test devices and the unreliability of the analyzes and demonstrations made up to that point.

Theranos was also investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the federal body that oversees the stock exchange in the United States. Holmes and Balwani, who retired in 2016 after seven years at the helm of the company and who was romantically linked to Holmes, were accused of systematically lying to their investors in order to receive more and more funds. Among other lies, Holmes and Balwani also alleged that their technology was used by the Defense Department in Afghanistan and the helicopter rescue services. They also misrepresented their balance sheets, saying the company generated over $ 100 million in revenue in 2014, when in reality the revenue was just over $ 100,000.

During the trial Holmes pleaded not guilty, denied lying about Theranos, and blamed other executives for providing her with inaccurate information which she then passed on to reporters, business partners and investors.

Last week Fortune he released a statement that sounds like a mea culpa: «The case of Theranos reminds us of the importance of a healthy skepticism and the necessary rigor when talking about companies and evaluating their claims. The case also highlights the importance of admitting and correcting mistakes, as it did Fortune in this case, and to be frank and transparent when one’s accounts are unconfirmed, as Roger Parloff did in his 2015 essay ”.