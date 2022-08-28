the artificial intelligence method that detects breast cancer in Puerto Rico

With this mechanism, cases that need attention are prioritized because they have a greater impact on the patient’s health.

Dr. Samuel Padua, radiologist specializing in breast imaging at CT radiology, Grupo Hospitalario and Puerto Rico Women and Children’s Hospital; to the side the image of the Transpara after performing an examination on a patient. Photo: Journal of Medicine and Public Health. Fabiola Plaza.

Studies suggest that 1 in 10 Puerto Rican women will suffer breast cancerTherefore, it is essential to have the criteria and the appropriate diagnostic tools to detect and treat any type of malignancy.

In this sense, the CT radiology of the Hospital Group, through the Dr Samuel Paduaradiologist specializing in breast imaging of the CT radiologyHospital Group and Puerto Rico Women and Children’s Hospital, who reported the presence of Transpara technology, which serves as support to improve diagnostic capacity.

“The earlier breast cancer is detected, the easier it is to treat. Therefore, it is vitally important that all women have access to the latest innovations capable of detecting cancer at its earliest stages,” said Padua.

The prominent radiologist described Transpara as an artificial intelligence program that helps in the early diagnosis of breast cancerwhich analyzes or pre-analyzes and organizes the images, identifying the areas of greatest risk.

“In the order of reading, so I give priority to patients who have breast cancer. That is to say, the way in which I read those studies takes a leading role and the computer helps to find the most complex cases, it is attended to immediately. Technology is advancing, and we must use it to our advantage,” he explained.

It is important to note that experts agree that breast cancer is currently the most common type of cancer in women worldwide, and its incidence is increasing, so the specialist emphasizes that this artificial intelligence mechanism, ” definitely, it will speed up the process through early detection to save lives, so yes, transpara is a tool and one that we use to give the best treatment to the patient”.

He stressed that each patient who undergoes this examination in the CT Radiology of the Hospital Group, has the benefit of having the work of this artificial intelligence mechanism available for your peace of mind.

She admitted that giving the diagnosis is not easy, but “but I always tell patients that there is something there, she told her that we will do everything to help her, because we cannot guarantee that we will not find breast cancerbut when we do find it we do everything we can to treat it, and make it a thing of the past for the patient.”

