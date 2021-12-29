The artisan businesses start to grow again, there are 9 thousand more

Artisan businesses are growing again. The balance between January and September between registrations and terminations of business in the sector stood at almost 9 thousand more companies, equal to a growth rate of 0.67% compared to the end of 2020, bringing the balance back to positive ground after a long period of contraction and then of slow recovery. As a result of this progression, as at 30 September last, the perimeter of the sector stood at 1,295,221 thousand units. This is what emerges from the Movimprese analysis, conducted by Unioncamere and InfoCamere, on the data from the Companies’ Register of the Chambers of Commerce. “The economic recovery drives the recovery of the artisan sector, an important area of ​​the national economy “, underlines the president of Unioncamere, Andrea Prete.” This means that among the Italians there is a renewed optimism, a desire to ‘do’, setting up on their own, which I hope will continue in the next months, “he adds.

At the base of the expansion of the artisan audience there is the strong recovery of the Construction sector (+8,795 units in the period, for a growth of 1.80%) and the dynamism of business support services (+1,287 companies for an increase of 2.29% in the nine months considered). Not all sectors, however, seem to have felt the effects of the economic recovery underway today. Consistent reductions in absolute value were recorded in Transport and warehousing (-930 artisan enterprises equal to a variation of -1.16%), and, above all, in manufacturing activities (-2.008 enterprises, equal to -0.70%).

The geography of craftsmanship is gaining ground especially in Lombardy, the first region for growth in absolute value, with a balance of 1,770 more artisan businesses in the nine months

the (+ 0.73%). Following in the regional ranking, all with an increase of over 1,000 companies, we find Piedmont (+1.192 and + 1.04% in relative terms), Lazio (1.066 and + 1.11%) and Campania (+1.009 and +1, 45%). In terms of dynamism, on the other hand, Valle d’Aosta (+ 2.58% corresponding to 91 more companies) is showing the most sustained thrust.