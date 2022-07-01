The artist Alexander Pick showed what the actors of ‘Fantastic Animals’ would look like if they were Disney characters | entertainment pop culture
In 2016, the first installment of the production hit theaters and with its curious characters, spells and romantic stories, it won the affection of lovers of ‘Harry Potter’.
This is how the protagonists of ‘Fantastic Animals’ would look like Disney characters
Newt Scamander as Linguini from ‘Ratatouille’
If something characterizes the magician, it is his distracted personality that, sometimes, leads him to get into trouble; For this reason, the illustrator chose to draw the protagonist at the feet of Linguini, a reckless chef who causes chaos in the kitchen.
In the picture, Newt has his Niffler on his shoulder, just as Linguini would have furry little Remy.
Leta Lestrange as Tiana from ‘The Princess and the Frog’
Played by Zoë Kravitz, the beautiful and intelligent witch helps Newt, in the second part of ‘Fantastic Animals’, to escape from the hands of Grindelwald.
In this regard, Alexander chose the beautiful princess Tiana, at the request of her fans, to become Leta.
“Perfection”, “It is wonderful”, “I love it very much”, “It is so perfect”, “How beautiful” and “Charming”, were some of the messages that Internet users wrote about the work.
Dumbledore as Roger from ‘101 Dalmatians’
In ‘Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets’, the legendary wizard is played by handsome actor Jude Law.
In the Instagram post, Pick admitted how difficult it was to choose a Disney character to represent Albus Dumbledore; however, he did mention that he thinks “Roger could make an amazing young Dumbledore”, he would just need a beard.
Jacob Kowalski as Human Cogsworth in ‘Beauty and the Beast’
Although at the beginning of the saga, the young baker did not know what was happening around him, being a ‘muggle’, as the tapes progress, Jacob takes on a fundamental role in helping his wizard friends.
On his decision to put Jacob in the human version of Cogsworth, netizens noted that he is “perfect”.
Likewise, there were those who assured that it is “the best ‘crossover'”.
Grindelwald as Dr. Facilier from ‘The Princess and the Frog’
Johnny Depp was the one who gave life to the evil villain in the movie ‘Fantastic Animals: The Crimes of Grindelwald’; However, for the third installment of the film, the actor was replaced by Madd Mikkelsen.
Alexander Pick was inspired by Dr. Facilier from ‘The Princess and the Frog’ to create the antagonist and noted that, while drawing him, he gave him Johnny Grindelwald vibes.
Tina Goldstaine as Colette from ‘Ratatouille’
To represent Tina, a talented witch, the illustrator Alexander Pick chose the star cook of the animated production. According to the creator’s fans, the characters “are similar”.
“Colette has the same energy as Tina”, “I like her”, “I love her” and “Oh my God, this is perfect”, were some of the affectionate comments that users wrote.
Which of the protagonists of ‘Fantastic Animals’ is your favorite? What did you think of the illustrations? Do you think that the character of each one is similar?