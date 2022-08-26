The artist Jessica Kuljis was the hostess during the visit of the actress Michelle Rodríguez

Charging…

The artist Jessica Kuljis, told the program Que No Me Perda, the other side of the ‘fast and furious’ actress Michelle Rodríguez, a person who has it all and is still looking for a deep connection with his true self.

“I had the privilege of receiving Michelle Rodríguez and Sergio Magaña, who is their spiritual guide (…) To be able to learn from them and be inspired by them, with beings with an open-hearted purpose to whom our country called and arrived,” he said. the artist.

Rodríguez participated in a discussion on spirituality in Santa Cruz, an exclusive Red Uno event, with the participation of at least 200 people who were able to enter for free.

“I found two wonderful beings, with a noble heart, with the purpose of expanding all their knowledge to the world (…) She came for the purpose of connecting with this landKuljis stressed.

Both artists agreed on the importance of proclaim the feminine “which has been dormant for a long time; it is time for us women to empower ourselves, have self-esteem, see our value and raise our voices,” she stressed.

Furthermore, it revealed that Michelle fell in love with the Bolivian people and culture and even plans to return very soon.