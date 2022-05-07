The artist Juan Salgado will tattoo Bad Bunny fans for free with the art of his album “A summer without you”

The urban artist fans bad bunny who enjoy his new record production, “A summer without you”, will now have the opportunity to tattoo the heart that the singer used as the main art of his most recent installment, courtesy of the artist Juan Salgado.

The tattoo parlor owner Color Conspiracy Tattoo Gallery posted a video on his Instagram account in which he congratulated Bad Bunny on his new production and then pitched him the idea of ​​tattooing people who come to his studio, completely free.

bad bunny he replied in an audio message indicating that he liked the idea and asked if people would get active, or to which Salgado replied “obliga’o! You will see that they are activated full, full”.

Salgado invited, in his Instagram post, all people interested in getting a tattoo of the heart of “A summer without you” to come tomorrow, Saturday, May 7, 2022, by Color Conspiracy Tattoo Gallery, located at 1851 of the Calle Loíza in San Juan, where they will serve the public from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, and by order of arrival.

Salgado, founder of the Tattoo Skullz Society community and muralist, indicated that he will be present, along with all his artists, to serve the public. Salgado closed his appointment book due to the large amount of work he receives and will not reopen it until 2024.

“A summer without you” debuted today, Friday, and in less than 12 hours it set new records on platforms such as YouTube and Apple Music.