the artistic nudes are deleted from social networks

First the Venus of Willendorf, then Nobuyoshi Araki and Rubens. But also many photographers and contemporary artists and sculptors. There is a long list of artists (living and otherwise) who have become victims of severe social media censorship in recent years. The reason? Their works contained partial or full nudes. It seems surreal if you think about what happens every day on social media, from episodes of racism to the cyber bull, passing through hate speech, let yourself be free to run and find space on the feeds of adults and minors. Meanwhile, the only thing that seems to work (and perhaps too much) is the algorithm capable of recognizing explicit content and removing them automatically. Too bad that very often he is wrong, even censoring works of art. For this reason, the Vienna tourist board has decided to open an account on OnlyFans. A gesture that is a form of protest, also followed by the latest (umpteenth) mockery: the removal from social media of some content concerning the works of Amedeo Modigliani now on display at the Albertina Museum.

This is just the latest of the complaints denounced by the museums of the Austrian city which gave birth to great artists such as Klimt and Schiele. According to what was reported by the Guardian, several artists have been subjected to the sad fate in recent years; in July 2021, the Albertina Museum’s TikTok profile was blocked for sharing some works by Nobuyoshi Araki that partially showed a woman’s breasts. In 2019 it was a work by Peter Paul Rubens, also from the same museum, to “violate” the community guidelines of Instagram. The Leopold Museum was subjected to a similar incident in 2018, when it used some works by Egon Schiele (100 years after his death) for an advertising campaign, deemed “too pushy” by Mark Zuckerberg’s social media.

Ali MeyerGetty Images

Helena Hartlauer, representative of the Viennese tourism board confirmed to Guardian that the problem with the censorship of social media is particularly relevant with regard to the museums of the capital, given that many of the works of the most important collections contain partial or total nudes. “Of course you can work without these works too, but these masterpieces are crucial for Vienna – when you think of Schiele’s 1910 self-portrait, that’s one of the most iconic paintings. Not being able to use it in planning the most important communication tools – such as the social media – it’s frustrating and unfair. That’s why we thought of OnlyFans: finally there is a way to make these masterpieces visible to everyone “.

Loading... Advertisements

Although it is not yet clear whether the tourism organization intends to use social media consistently with frequent updates or as an occasional tool for advertising campaigns, it is clear that the intent to make people talk about the topic has been successfully achieved. Among other things, confirmation of the problem of censorship also came when the Viennese tourism organization tried to communicate the profile promotion campaign on its social media channels. Vienna strips on OnlyFans and ended up colliding with censorship again. Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, explains the Guardian, they all rejected the content that contained a link to the OnlyFans platform.

DEA / E. LESSINGGetty Images

Although OnlyFans is now essential linked to the sexual sphere, in reality this social media was born in 2016 as a site open to any type of creative content. In August, after a series of controversies had seen him at the center, he announced that from October onwards he would remove all “sexually implicit” content, to allay some of the financiers’ grievances. To date, the paintings selected and uploaded to the profile by the Viennese tourism organization remain happily online, until new censorship makes them disappear. Fortunately (for now) only from the network.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io