the artistic project of the infamous city of Hiroshima to dream of peace in the world

The truth is that talking about ‘peace in the world’ doesn’t sound utopian, it also sounds almost childish, absurd, a wish to include in the Letter to the Three Wise Men that you no longer write or the classic message of a Miss who wants to be Miss World… or Miss America; In fact, she remembers Sandra Bullock as a Special Agent trying to pass as Miss, a Miss who when the time comes to stand in front of the microphone and answer the question, what is it that our society fundamentally needs? can’t help but wish the penalties for rapists were higher… what happened? that both the presenter and the public looked at her as if she had said something unintelligible so she added: and of course Peace in the world.





Now, as utopian as it sounds, as much as it sounds like a message in a fortune cookie, as impossible as it seems especially now that Europe is at war again, we can’t help but cast that wish, failing to do so would make us less human, less aware of the world we live in and the pending problems… That’s why we love the new artistic project of Hiroshima, a Japanese city that knows very well what war is and especially the consequences of war after have been the fate of a nuclear bomb. The project in question is 2045 NINE HOPES.





Hiroshima was reborn after the atomic bombing it suffered in August 1945 and did so with a message of peace that it has insisted on over the years through various projects, including 2045 NINE HOPES, an artistic project that looks towards 2045, the year in which the 100th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima will be celebrated. What does this new project consist of? Is about a large work arranged around a spiral staircase that spans 9 floors of the Hiroshima Orizuru Towerlocated very close to the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park.





This large 24 meter canvas reflects the wishes and thoughts of different generations represented by the 9 artists between 20 and 90 years old who have participated in itKiko Doi, Shinichi Wakasa, Suiko, Miki Tanaka, Fumiyo Kouno, Motoi Yamamoto, Masanori Mimasu, Masamichi Mouri, and Tsuneki Miura). Some of these artists, in particular the oldest of them all (Tsuneki Miura) witnessed what happened when the atomic bomb fell on Hiroshima and his paintings reflect the horror he saw and experienced.





This spectacular mural wants to be a beam of light in the face of the concern caused by conflicts such as the one currently experienced in Ukraine, it is a mural that represents the hopes for peace both those who created the past and those who create the present and those who will create the future and also reflects the strength of people and their ability to overcome tragedies.

