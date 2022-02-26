the artists who will be recognized in the midst of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine

Singers, actors and dancers will be part of a global event to promote a fairer world. Learn about the campaigns carried out by the most recognized celebrities.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine completely crossed the world and the field of entertainment has not been left out of the global movements that continue to fight for peace. While some celebrities share on their social networks the different campaigns that seek to help those who need it most, a new edition of the International Peace Awards that will pay tribute to all those who have been seeking a much fairer planet for years.

The event will be presented by PeaceTech Lab, a non-profit organization that has brought together scientists, engineers, global influencers, ambassadors, and creatives. From donations, at a time when the world needs awareness, they are responsible for supporting the programs that fight against hate speech and misinformation. Those same artists who support that movement are the ones who will be honored tomorrow at the award ceremony.

Who will be recognized? In this edition, the Colombian singer will be awarded Juanesto the creator of Humans of New York Brandon Stantonto the actor Forest Whitakerto the activist Tokata Iron Eyes and entrepreneurs like Ajay Banga, Nicholas Donofrio and Lisa Su. They will also have the special participation of the group Il Vlo, Fonseca, Buikainvited as Misty Copelandprincipal dancer of the American Ballet Theater, and leading actress Rosario Dawson.

+ Other celebrities fighting for peace

Knowing its enormous reach, figures from the world of entertainment have joined the fight for peace by taking action for those who were affected by the conflict that today has the planet on edge. A clear example is that of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Livelywhich they shared on their social networks: “Within 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighboring countries. They need protection”.

In this sense, they promoted a donation campaign to financially support all of them. And they weren’t the only ones! He also echoed the situation Jennifer Anniston, who shared resources to help through different organizations and with accurate information about what is happening in Russia and Ukraine. Following in his footsteps, Nicholas Coughlan –actress of Bridgerton– stressed on his social networks the importance of collaborating in this complex moment.